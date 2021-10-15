PCB unveils team Pakistan’s official jersey for T20 World Cup
Share
LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday unveiled the official kit of the national team for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup.
The official jersey of team Pakistan features a traditional green and yellow scheme.
THE BIG REVEAL IS HERE!— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 15, 2021
PRESENTING TEAM PAKISTAN’S OFFICIAL JERSEY FOR THE #T20WorldCup !
GET YOURS NOW FROM https://t.co/12NS1mHqqi#WearYourPassion x #WhyNotMeriJaan pic.twitter.com/6St08OGVbJ
Earlier in the day, the Pakistani T20 World Cup squad, led by skipper Babar Azam, arrived in Dubai for the mega cricket event.
The Shaheens flew from Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport for the UAE in a chartered plane.
The men in green will stay in quarantine for a day in the UAE.
Pakistan is scheduled to play two warm-up matches against the West Indies and South Africa on October 18 and 20, respectively.
The Pakistani team, along with their family members and support staff were taken to the airport under tight security.
Millions of fans eager to witness Pakistan begin their bid for the trophy with a high-octane clash against arch rival India on October 24 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
The two neighbours will come face-to-face for the first time since their 2019, 50-over World Cup fixture at Manchester, and this will be the sixth time they will compete in the global T20 tournament.
Babar Azam birthday: Wishes pour in on social ... 12:00 PM | 15 Oct, 2021
Pakistan cricket team skipper and world's number one ranked ODI batsman Babar Azam received love and wishes on his 27th ...
-
- Karachi police bust ‘burger gang’ involved in house robberies in ...10:30 PM | 15 Oct, 2021
- PCB unveils team Pakistan’s official jersey for T20 World Cup08:45 PM | 15 Oct, 2021
- Pakistan reopens shrines, cinemas for fully vaccinated visitors08:20 PM | 15 Oct, 2021
- PTI govt to lose another finance minister today08:08 PM | 15 Oct, 2021
- Saba Qamar drops the first look from upcoming project 'Serial Killer'04:47 PM | 15 Oct, 2021
- Mehwish Hayat expresses love for Jennifer Lopez04:20 PM | 15 Oct, 2021
- Alizeh Shah's gorgeous bridal shoot wins hearts03:27 PM | 15 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
- Celebrities who are gifted athletes05:57 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
- Famous people who were refugees09:45 PM | 27 Aug, 2021