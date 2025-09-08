Divorce between TikTokers Aiman Zaman, Mujtaba Lakhani confirmed

KARACHI – Pakistani social media star Aiman Zaman confirmed her much-speculated divorce amid viral buzz about her marriage with Mujtaba Lakhani.

Aiman Zaman, who amassed millions of followers online, dropped bombshell about her relationship with fellow star Mujtaba Lakhani.

In late-night Q&A session, a fan asked burning question: “Kindly bta do na aap dono alag hogay?” To everyone’s surprise, Aiman didn’t hold back.

Yes, it’s over! And I really don’t want to talk about it. It’s done now,” she said.

This blunt confirmation sent shockwaves across social media, as rumors had already been brewing when the couple mysteriously deleted all their pictures, even their dreamy wedding shots, from Instagram.

The couple tied knot in a glamorous wedding back in February 2024, leaving fans swooning over their fairy-tale romance. But less than a year later, the love story had officially ended.