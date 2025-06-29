Is TikTok star Couple Aiman Zaman and Mujtaba Lakhani separated?

KARACHI – Pakistani TikTok couple Aiman Zaman and Mujtaba Lakhani reportedly sparked breakup rumors, leaving fans shocked and heartbroken as signs of a possible separation continue to surface online.

The couple tied knot in an extravagant ceremony in February last year, leaving fans stunned with their chemistry both on and off screen. However, recent developments on social media suggest that all may not be well between the twostar couple.

Aiman reportedly deleted all pictures with Mujtaba from her Insta account, including their much-loved wedding pictures. Also, both unfollowed each other on social emdia, a move that has further fueled speculation among fans.

The couple’s growing distance became more evident after cryptic posts appeared on their Instagram stories, hinting at emotional strain and possible separation. While these hints have not been accompanied by an official confirmation of a breakup or divorce, fans remain deeply concerned and continue to flood comment sections urging the pair to reconcile.

Aiman Zaman starred in several hit dramas such as “Jannat Se Aagay,” “Be Laagham,” and “Inaam-e-Mohabbat.” She amassed over 7 million followers on TikTok and more than 1 million on Instagram. Mujtaba Lakhani, also a content creator and influencer, often collaborated with Aiman in viral videos and public appearances, including a joint walk at the 22nd HUM Bridal Couture Week.

Despite growing signs of separation, no official statement has been made by either Aiman or Mujtaba.