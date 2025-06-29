Picnic turns tragic as Sisters among four killed in Balochistan’s Zhob Floods

ISLAMABAD – A tragic picnic trip turned fatal as ill-fated vehicle was swept away by flash floods in Salyaza area near Zhob, Balochistan.

The incident occurred five days ago, but bodies of four victims were recovered and brought to Multan for burial on Sunday. According to reports, the family had gone on leisure trip to Salyaza when sudden floodwaters engulfed their vehicle.

Local residents and Levies Force personnel launched a rescue operation and managed to retrieve the bodies of four females—identified as Nimra, Ambreen, Shameem, and Rehmeen. All three girls were sisters, while the fourth victim was an adult woman.

Two individuals survived the tragic incident with injuries. They were identified as Namreen and the vehicle’s driver, Zahid. Speaking to the media, Namreen said the family was on a picnic but she was unaware of the exact events that led to the accident.

The incident comes amid ongoing unstable weather conditions in Balochistan and other parts of Pakistan.

Balochistan Weather Update

Met Office forecasted rain, wind, and thunderstorms for several parts of Balochistan, including Zhob, Musakhel, Kohlu, and surrounding areas. Isolated heavy rainfall was also expected.

As of weekend, moisture-laden currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal were entering large parts, with westerly weather system likely to affect the upper regions. This combination was expected to cause widespread rain, thunderstorms, and occasional heavy falls in northeastern Punjab, Kashmir, Islamabad, the Potohar region, and KP.

Scattered showers were also likely in central and southern Punjab, lower Sindh, and various areas of Balochistan, further increasing the risk of flash floods and urban flooding.