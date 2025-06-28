Swat River Tragedy: KP shuts down riverfront hotels amid monsoon dangers

PESHAWAR – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to shut down all hotels, restaurants, and commercial activities around the Swat River during the monsoon rains to prevent any loss of life or property.

According to officials, Section 144 has already been imposed across the province, banning recreational activities in rivers and streams.

The development comes a day after 17 individuals were swept away by a sudden surge of high water in the Swat River.

District and local administrations have launched an extensive awareness campaign to stop tourists and locals from entering riverbeds.

Through media, social media, and public announcements, the public is being warned not to risk their lives and to stay away from rivers during the monsoon season.

The administration has once again appealed to tourists and citizens to strictly follow instructions and take precautionary measures seriously to avoid any unfortunate incidents.

Swat River Tragedy

Deputy Commissioner Swat Shahzad Mehboob has confirmed that nine dead bodies out of 17 persons swept away by the flash floods have been recovered.

He said rescue authorities have recovered nine bodies and rescued four others alive while efforts were underway to locate the remaining four missing persons.

DC Mehboob said that 10 of the individuals were residents of Sialkot, six belonged to Mardan, while one was a local resident of Swat.

The ill-fated tourists were having breakfast by the riverbank at around 8am when heavy rains upstream caused an unexpected and rapid increase in water flow.