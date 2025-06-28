Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under threat from intensified monsoon activity, warns NDMA

ISLAMABAD – The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has warned that widespread thunderstorms and heavy rain are anticipated in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which is currently under threat from intensified monsoon activity.

Widespread thunderstorms and heavy rain are likely to batter Chitral, Dir, Swat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Karak, Kohat, Kohistan, Khyber, Kurram, Mohmand, Nowshera, Malakand, Charsadda, Bannu, Buner, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Waziristan, and adjoining districts.

“The risk of flash floods and landslides in hilly terrains remains elevated,” it said.

According to forecasts, Sindh is likely to experience significant rainfall across most districts, including Jacobabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Nawabshah, Khairpur, Kashmore, Hyderabad, Tharparkar, Mirpur Khas, Umerkot, Sanghar, Jamshoro, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Thatta, Badin, Karachi, and surrounding areas. Intermittent thunderstorms with occasional heavy rainfall may pose a risk of urban flooding and waterlogging.

In Punjab, heavy rainfall is expected in upper and central regions, affecting Murree, Galiyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mianwali, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Khushab, Sargodha, Narowal, Chiniot, Toba Tek Singh, Faisalabad, Lahore, Okara, and Kasur. Islamabad will also witness same weather conditions during next 12 to 24 hours. The system may lead to localized flooding and potential disruption to routine life.

NDMA urges PDMAs, District Administrations, and line departments to stay alert, ensure preemptive measures, and activate contingency plans to minimize potential damage.

“The general public is advised to avoid unnecessary travel during intense weather, stay away from electric poles and weak infrastructure, and follow instructions from local authorities,” it said.