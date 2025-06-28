Punjab Assembly speaker suspends 26 PTI lawmakers for chaos during CM’s speech

LAHORE – Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan has suspended 26 opposition members, all affiliated with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), for 15 sessions due to disruptive behavior in the House.

The speaker also announced that a reference against the lawmakers will be sent to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, the speaker said the decision was taken in response to sloganeering, physical scuffles, breaking of microphones, tearing of documents, and violation of assembly rules.

“Maintaining the dignity and discipline of the House is non-negotiable,” he said.

“While protest is a democratic right, it must remain within the bounds of the Constitution, law, and rules. No one can be allowed to hold the system hostage.”

The suspended lawmakers include Malik Fahad Masood, Muhammad Tanveer Aslam, SSyed Riffat Mehmood, Yasir Mahmood, Kaleem Ullah, Ansar Iqbal, Ali Asif, Zulfiqar Ali Shah, Ahmad Mujtaba Chaudhary, Imtiaz Mehmood, Ali Imtiaz, Muhammad Ejaz Shafi, Sajjad Ahmad, and others.

The Speaker reiterated that members who do not respect House rules may be barred from entry*, stating: “You cannot start throwing books at fellow members and expect immunity.”

The decision to suspend the 26 PTI lawmakers came after the opposition member staged loud protests disrupting the assembly session during the Chief Minister’s address.

The speaker slammed the opposition’s conduct in the assembly as deeply regrettable.

He recalled that PTI had hurled rigging allegations in 2014 and claimed that the party is once again trying to take the assembly hostage through disruptive behavior.