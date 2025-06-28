Rising milk prices push families toward unsafe choices, warns PDA

LAHORE – With milk prices soaring to Rs. 350 per litre, the Pakistan Dairy Association (PDA) has warned of a dangerous public health trend: consumers abandoning safe, processed milk in favour of unhygienic loose milk due to the impact of 18% GST on packaged dairy.

At a media briefing, PDA Chairman Usman Zaheer emphasised that milk, one of the most critical sources of nutrition for children and families, has now become “the most expensive food item in the Pakistani household basket.”

A Nielsen research study revealed that two-thirds of Pakistani consumers earn less than Rs. 50,000 per month, making processed milk unaffordable for many. “The switch to loose dairy is not just an economic issue; it’s a public health hazard.

According to the PDA, this situation is worsening child malnutrition, reducing food safety, and increasing the population’s exposure to waterborne diseases through contaminated milk.

The PDA urged the government to reduce the GST to 5% to make safe milk accessible to all. Safe nutrition should be a right, not a luxury.

The PDA emphasised that safeguarding public health begins with ensuring access to affordable, safe nutrition. Without a reduction in GST, millions of low- and middle-income families will remain vulnerable to unsafe milk consumption. The association urged the government to act swiftly in the upcoming budget to prevent further deterioration in national health outcomes and to avoid widening inequality in access to safe food.