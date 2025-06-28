Children among dozen dead as Monsoon Rains ravage Punjab

LAHORE – At least a dozen people, including five children and three women, lost their lives while nearly 40 people suffered injuries as heavy rains and thunderstorms wreaked havoc across the country’s most populated region Punjab.

In its reports, PDMA said a series of rain-related incidents were reported in 13 districts between June 25 to 28, with the majority of casualties occurring due to collapsing roofs and walls. Some cases of drowning, deaths from power shock were also reported.

Several regions, including Okara district saw highest number of weather-related emergencies. One child died, and seven others, including two children, two women, and three men, were injured in eight separate incidents.

In Mandi Bahauddin, a woman and a child lost their lives, while three others were injured. One child each was killed in the Bahawalnagar and Faisalabad districts.

Kasur reported the deaths of two children and one injury. Meanwhile, Wazirabad saw the deaths of a man and a child, along with two injuries. Jhelum reported a tragic incident where two men drowned in a flooded nullah.

A lightning strike in Khanewal claimed one life and injured another. In Chiniot, four men were injured when a roof collapsed. Sahiwal reported injuries to a man and a woman, while Multan faced four separate incidents resulting in eight injuries, including among women and children.

Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, and Rahim Yar Khan also reported injuries and damage to property. In Rahim Yar Khan, a tree felled by strong winds killed one cow and injured another.

Provincial authorities confirmed total of 28 incidents linked to the severe weather and advised the public to remain alert. Residents have been urged to avoid weak and vulnerable structures during rain and windstorms and to take necessary precautions to ensure safety.