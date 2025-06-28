‘Kaanta Laga’ star Shefali Jariwala dies of heart attack at 42

MUMBAI – Indian actress and dancer Shefali Jariwala, best known for her iconic performance in the 2002 hit song “Kaanta Laga,” has tragically passed away at the age of 42.

According to Indian media reports, Shefali suffered a sudden cardiac arrest on Thursday night. She was immediately rushed to a hospital in Mumbai by her husband, actor Parag Tyagi, and three others. Unfortunately, she could not survive.

Hospital staff confirmed that Shefali had already passed away before reaching the hospital.

While the official cause of death has not yet been formally announced, initial reports suggest a heart attack as the likely reason.

Shefali rose to fame overnight in 2002 with her dance performance in the remix video “Kaanta Laga”, which became a cultural sensation.

She later appeared in popular reality shows like “Nach Baliye” and “Bigg Boss 13”, gaining a strong fan base.

The sudden news of her death has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry and left her fans and colleagues in deep mourning.