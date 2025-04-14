Mehrunnisa Iqbal ties knot in simple ceremony in UK

Rising actress Mehrunnisa Iqbal, known for her powerful performance in the drama Ishqiya, got married in a simple yet elegant ceremony held in the UK.

Her nikkah took place at the historic Fazl Mosque, the first mosque established in London.

The intimate ceremony was attended by close family and friends of the bride and groom, including former Punjab Governor Salman Taseer’s son Shehbaz Taseer and his wife Neha Taseer.

Mehrunnisa married Zakariya, a young man based in the UK. Their families happily approved of the match.

Earlier, Mehrunnisa had shared pictures from her mayun and mehndi on social media, while photos from the nikkah and rukhsati were shared by her friends and quickly went viral.

Fans flooded the comment sections with prayers and best wishes for the newlyweds.