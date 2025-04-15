Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 15 April 2025 Tuesday

By News Desk
9:02 am | Apr 15, 2025

KARACHI – The open market currency rates in Pakistan remained relatively stable on April 16, 2025, with only slight adjustments seen across major foreign currencies, according to currency dealers.

On Tuesday, US Dollar is being traded at 280.55 for buying and 282.25 for selling, marking a marginal increase from the previous day. Euro moved down to 307.4 for buying and 310.15 for selling.

Saudi Riyal (SAR) continued to show stability, buying at 74.7 and selling at 75.25. UAE Dirham remains at 76.35 while Canadian Dollar is trading at 199.35 for buying and 201.75 for selling, reflecting a slight downward shift.

Currency Symbol Buying  Selling 
US Dollar USD 280.55 282.25
Euro EUR 307.40 310.15
UK Pound Sterling GBP 359.60 363.10
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.35 77.00
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.70 75.25
Australian Dollar AUD 174.00 176.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.85 746.85
Canadian Dollar CAD 199.35 201.75
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.66 36.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.18 3.27
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.97
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 898.40 907.90
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.57 63.17
New Zealand Dollar NZD 158.75 160.75
Norwegian Krone NOK 26.40 26.70
Omani Riyal OMR 723.10 731.60
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.28 76.98
Singapore Dollar SGD 207.50 209.50
Swedish Krona SEK 27.45 27.75
Swiss Franc CHF 314.86 317.66
Thai Baht THB 8.13 8.28
 
Cropped 3ff3f.jpg
News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

More From This Category

Advertisment

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Follow us on Facebook

Search now