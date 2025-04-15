Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 15 April 2025 Tuesday

KARACHI – The open market currency rates in Pakistan remained relatively stable on April 16, 2025, with only slight adjustments seen across major foreign currencies, according to currency dealers.

On Tuesday, US Dollar is being traded at 280.55 for buying and 282.25 for selling, marking a marginal increase from the previous day. Euro moved down to 307.4 for buying and 310.15 for selling.

Saudi Riyal (SAR) continued to show stability, buying at 74.7 and selling at 75.25. UAE Dirham remains at 76.35 while Canadian Dollar is trading at 199.35 for buying and 201.75 for selling, reflecting a slight downward shift.