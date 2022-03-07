Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on 07 March 2022
08:22 AM | 7 Mar, 2022
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March, 07, 2022 (Monday)
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|177.5
|179.25
|Euro
|EUR
|198
|199.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|237.5
|240
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|48.4
|49.1
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|46.9
|47.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|128
|129.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|386.5
|388.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|139.5
|141.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|23.55
|23.95
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|23.65
|23.95
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|16.6
|16.85
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.03
|2.1
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.41
|1.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|481.85
|484.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|36.75
|37.1
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|96.85
|97.55
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|17.5
|17.75
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|392.85
|394.88
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|39.9
|40.5
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|128.5
|130
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|18.75
|19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|160.35
|161.25
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|4.8
|4.9
- Russia-Ukraine conflict affects fertilizer prices11:28 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
- How Mari culture/ marine farming can help to meet the world food need?08:47 PM | 3 Mar, 2022
- Use of biosensors in agriculture06:06 AM | 28 Feb, 2022
- Green Agriculture necessary action to reduce environmental pollution06:37 AM | 24 Feb, 2022
- More effective fertilizers for crops & their benefits10:00 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...08:22 AM | 7 Mar, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 07 March 202208:04 AM | 7 Mar, 2022
- UN chief, UNSC condemn Pakistan mosque bombing, call for bringing ...11:51 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
- Is Aamir Liaquat taking Dania Shah’s permission for 4th marriage ...11:31 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
- PAKvAUS, Day 3: Aussies score 271-2 as bad light forces early stumps ...11:03 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
Is Aamir Liaquat taking Dania Shah’s permission for 4th marriage seriously?
11:31 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
- Indian cricketers fall in love with Pakistani skipper's baby girl09:52 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
- Areeba Alvi ties the knot in beautiful ceremony03:00 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
- Yashma Gill shares her phone stolen story12:40 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021