Pakistan announces New Petrol, Diesel Prices today for April 2025; Here’s what to expect

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistani government is set to announce new petrol and diesel prices today, April 15, for the second half amid changes in global oil prices.

Reports in local media said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif got proposal to cut prices of key petroleum products. The proposed cuts include an Rs8.27 reduction in price of petrol, while high-speed diesel could see a reduction of 6.96.

The proposal also suggests a Rs7.21 paisa cut for both light diesel and kerosene oil. If approved, these price cuts would bring the new price of petrol to Rs246.36 per liter and high-speed diesel to 251.68 per liter.

The final decision on the proposed changes rests with the premier, and it is expected that the new prices will be implemented tonight at midnight, should the proposal be approved.

This move is anticipated to provide relief to consumers, especially in the face of rising fuel costs that have been affecting various sectors across the country.