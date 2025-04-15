Trump govt freezes $2Billion in Harvard University funds after policy clash

WASHINGTON – United States government cuts billions in grants to Harvard University amid political standoff.

Trump led administration decided to freeze more than $2 billion in federal funding for prestigious Harvard University after institution rejected list of demands aimed at addressing antisemitism on campus as varsity saw tensions between White House and higher education institutions over handling of antisemitism and other social issues.

The demands sent by White House to Harvard, called for sweeping changes in governance, hiring practices, and admissions policies. Among most contentious requests were those to ensure academic departments are viewpoint diverse and to take disciplinary actions against students involved in protests related to the Gaza conflict.

Harvard administration turned down these demands, arguing that government was overstepping its bounds and attempting to control its internal operations.

In a letter to Harvard community, President Alan Garber made it clear that varsity would not comply with what he termed an infringement on its academic independence and constitutional rights. “The university will not surrender its independence or relinquish its constitutional rights.”

Amid the standoff, US Education Department announced freezing of $2.2 billion in research grants and $60 million in contracts to Harvard. The department’s statement emphasized that government would not continue to provide funding to universities that fail to protect Jewish students.

This clash with Harvard is part of broader initiative by Trump administration to push universities to take firmer stance against antisemitism and reconsider their diversity, equity, and inclusion policies.

Despite the pressure, Harvard remains steadfast in its position, stressing that its commitment to addressing antisemitism and promoting intellectual diversity will not be dictated by the government.