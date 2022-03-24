WikiLeaks’ Julian Assange ties the knot in UK prison

WikiLeaks’ Julian Assange ties the knot in UK prison
Source: @wikileaks (Twitter)
LONDON – WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange tied the knot with his long-term partner Stella Moris in a small ceremony held inside a high-security prison in southeast London.

Assange has been held at Belmarsh prison since 2019 over charges of releasing classified documents related to US military and diplomatic missions more than a decade ago.

Before being shifted to the jail, the 50-year-old activist was holed up in the Ecuadorean embassy in London for seven years as he had sought asylum in 2012.

Assange and Moris engaged in a relationship in 2015 as she has been in his legal team since 2011. They are now parents of two children.  

Reports said that only four guests and two witnesses were allowed to attend their wedding ceremony inside the jail.

"I am very happy and very sad. I love Julian with all my heart, and I wish he were here," Moris said outside the prison following the wedding ceremony.

WikiLeaks on his Twiter page said that the wedding pictures are not available as prison authorities deemed images of the groom a security risk.

However, it shared a selection of pictures of Julian Assange's bride Stella Moris, who can be seen wearing  Vivienne Westwood designed wedding dress.

The bridal dress and veil was embroidered with messages from Westwood, his family and friends.

"To me, Julian is a pure soul and a freedom fighter," Westwood said.

Outside the jail, Moris also cut a wedding cake and gave a tearful speech to supporters.

"You know what we are going through is cruel and inhuman," she said. "The love that we have for each other carries us through this situation and any other that will come. He is the most amazing person in the world. He is wonderful and he should be free."

Earlier this month, the UK authorities barred him from filing a petition against a decision to extradite him to the US where he could face 174 years imprisonment over espionage charges.

