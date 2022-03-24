England beat Pakistan by 9 wickets in crucial ICC Women’s World Cup match

10:17 AM | 24 Mar, 2022
England beat Pakistan by 9 wickets in crucial ICC Women’s World Cup match
Source: @cricketworldcup (Twitter)
Share

England thrashed Pakistan by nine wickets in heir must-win ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match in Christchurch on Thursday.

Team England chased down the modest target of 106 runs in only 19.2 overs with a major contribution from Dann Wyyat, who smashed first half-century of the world cup. 

After winning the toss and electing to bowl first at Hagley Oval, Brunt played a major role in restricting Pakistan early on.

Katherine Brunt and Sophie Ecclestone helped England restrict Pakistan to 105 in their must-win clash.

Both English bowlers took three wickets each, with the pacer removed the opening line-up while the spinner dismantled the lower-order.

Sidra Ameen and Sidra Nawaz were the only two batters for Pakistan who put up scores of 20+ as the rest of the batting order had no answer to the England bowlers, ICC said in a press release.

Squads

England XI: Tammy Beaumont, Danni Wyatt, Heather Knight (c), Nat Sciver, Amy Jones, Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Anya Shrubsole

Pakistan XI: Nahida Khan, Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof (c), Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Sidra Nawaz, Diana Baig, Nashra Sundhu, Aiman Anwar

Pakistan women win first ICC World Cup match ... 03:02 PM | 21 Mar, 2022

LAHORE – Pakistan women cricket team on Monday defeated West Indies by eight wickets at Seddon Park, registering ...

More From This Category
PAKvAUS, 3rd Test – Australia in command as Day ...
11:53 AM | 24 Mar, 2022
World No.1 women’s tennis player Ash Barty ...
10:47 AM | 24 Mar, 2022
Lahore Blind Cricket Club hosts T-20 tournament ...
07:00 PM | 23 Mar, 2022
Hanan, Farman, Mahatir enter Junior National ...
07:30 PM | 23 Mar, 2022
Pakistani bowling legend Waqar Younis inducted ...
05:29 PM | 23 Mar, 2022
IN PICS – Babar Azam-led squad celebrates ...
12:19 PM | 23 Mar, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
WATCH: COAS Bajwa meets Pakistani actors at national day parade
11:51 PM | 23 Mar, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr