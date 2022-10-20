Liz Truss steps down as UK prime minister

05:49 PM | 20 Oct, 2022
Source: @Conservatives (Twitter)
LONDON – UK Prime Minister Liz Truss Thursday resigned as premier and leader of the Conservative Party as she has been facing pressure since last month due to her economic programme.

Truss, who replaced Boris Johnson on September 6 this year, has become the shortest-serving prime minister in the history of Britain as she stayed at the office just for 45 days.

"I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party," she said while talking to media outside Downing Street.

She said that she had notified the King that she is resigning, adding that there will be a Conservative election for new PM to be completed within the next week.

"I will remain as prime minister until a successor has been chosen," Truss said.

Her premiership landed in trouble after she announced mini-budget last month, sending shockwaves across the country and dividing her Conservative Party.

Truss had defeated rival Conservative government’s former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak as she had promised to cut taxes, address cost-of-living issues amid demands from workers and consumers for mitigating the impact of growing food and energy prices.

Truss received 81,326 votes while Sunak managed to 60,399.

