Boris Johnson announces to step down as UK prime minister

LONDON – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday announced his resignation as Conservative Party leader, saying he would step down following his replacement.

The former leader of the Conservative Party resigned paving the way for the selection of a new premier after several ministers stepped down amid controversies.

Speaking outside Downing Street, the British premier said the process for choosing the new Conservative leader should begin now, with a timetable to be announced next week.

Commenting on mass resignation from his party leaders, he said at Westminster, the herd instinct is powerful and when the herd moves, it moves.

Boris expressed sadness over giving up the ‘best job in the world’, he further mentioned that no one is remotely indispensable in politics.

The 58-year-old mentioned attempting to persuade his colleagues but he failed to convince them, he admits. Boris thanked his wife Carrie and his family, civil servant and staff, and the protection team.

The British politician said he was elected with the biggest majority since 1987 and the biggest share of the vote since 1979.

He also expressed satisfaction with what he has done, mentioning Brexit and revival from the Covid pandemic, and delivering the fastest vaccine rollout in Europe.

More to follow...