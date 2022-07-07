TikTok star Dolly’s new dance video goes viral

TikTok star Dolly has got the population fixated on her escapades and now the beauty is ruling hearts with her killer dance moves and cute expressions.

The popular social media sensation shares fun-filled videos and dancing gigs on her social media handles. This time was no exception as she shared her new dance video on the Bollywood song Ji Huzoor from the film Shamshera.

Taking to Instagram, Dolly shared a new video online where she was spotted grooving and flaunting her beauty like a diva whilst lip-syncing the song.

"Jee Huzoor ✊???? | @_vaanikapoor_ | @duttsanjay | @yrf | @neetu54 | @ronitboseroy | @adityanarayanofficial | @aliaabhatt | #ranbirkapoor #jihuzoor #shamshera #shamsherasong #shamshera22ndjuly #trending", she captioned

Earlier, Dolly, AKA Nosheen Syed, was charged with the complaint of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) under wildlife and environment protection laws.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) had extended interim bail of Dolly in the forest fire case till June 8 after she submitted Rs100,000 surety bonds.