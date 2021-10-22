Ertugrul star Burcu Kiratli’s new bold video goes viral
Turkish beauty Burcu Kıratlı’s stellar performance seems to be quite memorable as her character Gokce Hatun is a fan's favourite given the hit chronological series Dirilis: Ertugrul's soaring popularity across Pakistan.
Contrary to her on-screen persona, the 31-year-old is a fashionista in real life and has a funky style statement that is equally sassy and chic.
Burcu is also quite athletic and her recent stunning video clip is proof of her active lifestyle. Taking to Instagram, she shared a short video where she showcased her flexibility and acrobatic skills.
Kıratlı aka Gokce Hatun is an avid social media user who keeps her fans updated regularly through her social media handles.
Despite the constant moral policing, the Turkish star seems to be unfazed as she regularly posts updates for her admirers. She has more than 4.4 million Instagram followers.
Burcu Kıratlı rose to fame with the show Dirilis: Ertugrul that has made it to international top charts. Her ...
