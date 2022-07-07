Netizens slam Pakistani celebrities over skin whitening treatments

Pakistani celebrity couples have been receiving flak for their lifestyle choices. This time, the stars from the entertainment vicinity were spotted getting vitamins cocktail or skin enhancement treatments.

Needless to say, the trend of whitening injections and drios among celebrities has drawn severe backlash. From Ushna Shah, Zoya Nasir, Nida Yasir, and Saboor Aly, many celebrities were photographed getting the beauty enhancement drips.

However, Feroze Khan, Ayesha Omar and Anoushey Ashraf also jumped onto the bandwagon and got vitamin drip infusion therapy.

The keyboard warrior did not hesitate to criticize the celebrities for getting whitening injections and further normalizing it by posting pictures. Here are some of the comments they received.