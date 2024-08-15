Adiala Jail Deputy Superintendent arrested for 'sending messages for incarcerated Imran Khan'

RAWALPINDI – A secret network within Adiala Jail allegedly involved in facilitating Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has been busted, and the breakthrough led to arrest of former Deputy Superintendent Muhammad Akram and several other figures.

Muhammad Akram, who served in various capacities at Adiala Jail for over 15 years, has been accused of providing unauthorized facilities to former prime minister, including mobile phone access.

Reports indicate that evidence has been uncovered linking the use of mobile phones for WhatsApp communications with numbers from three European countries.

As part of the investigation, security agencies have started interrogating two additional jail officers Assistant Superintendent Zafar and another former Deputy Superintendent. Both accused were known to be in close proximity to deputy Superintendent. The inquiry will extend to Akram’s immediate staff, including two orderlies, three ward men, and of whom are considered his associates.

The investigation has also revealed that Akram had connections with key PTI figures, including Zulfi Bukhari and a former Punjab minister. The findings also prompted an emergency meeting within the jail administration to address the illegal facilitation and messaging activities.

This development marks a significant step in the ongoing scrutiny of jail operations and personnel involved in providing unauthorized support to high-profile inmates.

Firmer Prime Minister Khan completed one year in jail this month despite the conviction that landed him there having been revoked and relief in other cases.