Adiala Jail Deputy Superintendent arrested for 'sending messages for incarcerated Imran Khan'

RAWALPINDI – A secret network within Adiala Jail allegedly involved in facilitating Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has been busted, and the breakthrough led to arrest of former Deputy Superintendent Muhammad Akram and several other figures.
Muhammad Akram, who served in various capacities at Adiala Jail for over 15 years, has been accused of providing unauthorized facilities to former prime minister, including mobile phone access.
Reports indicate that evidence has been uncovered linking the use of mobile phones for WhatsApp communications with numbers from three European countries.
As part of the investigation, security agencies have started interrogating two additional jail officers Assistant Superintendent Zafar and another former Deputy Superintendent. Both accused were known to be in close proximity to deputy Superintendent. The inquiry will extend to Akram’s immediate staff, including two orderlies, three ward men, and of whom are considered his associates.
The investigation has also revealed that Akram had connections with key PTI figures, including Zulfi Bukhari and a former Punjab minister. The findings also prompted an emergency meeting within the jail administration to address the illegal facilitation and messaging activities.
This development marks a significant step in the ongoing scrutiny of jail operations and personnel involved in providing unauthorized support to high-profile inmates.
Firmer Prime Minister Khan completed one year in jail this month despite the conviction that landed him there having been revoked and relief in other cases.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 15, 2024 in open market.
On Thursday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.3 for buying and 280.6 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.7 and selling rate was 305.9.
British Pound rate stayed at 355.5 for buying, and 357.5 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal hovered around 73.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.3
|280.6
|Euro
|EUR
|303.7
|305.9
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.55
|357.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.8
|76.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183.9
|187.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738
|744.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.7
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.65
|911.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.45
|729.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|206.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.35
|325.35
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
