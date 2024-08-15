Search

PakistanTop News

Adiala Jail Deputy Superintendent arrested for 'sending messages for incarcerated Imran Khan'

Web Desk
10:12 AM | 15 Aug, 2024
Adiala Jail Deputy Superintendent arrested for 'sending messages for incarcerated Imran Khan'
Source: File Photo

RAWALPINDI – A secret network within Adiala Jail allegedly involved in facilitating Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has been busted, and the breakthrough led to arrest of former Deputy Superintendent Muhammad Akram and several other figures.

Muhammad Akram, who served in various capacities at Adiala Jail for over 15 years, has been accused of providing unauthorized facilities to former prime minister, including mobile phone access.

Reports indicate that evidence has been uncovered linking the use of mobile phones for WhatsApp communications with numbers from three European countries.

As part of the investigation, security agencies have started interrogating two additional jail officers Assistant Superintendent Zafar and another former Deputy Superintendent. Both accused were known to be in close proximity to deputy Superintendent. The inquiry will extend to Akram’s immediate staff, including two orderlies, three ward men, and of whom are considered his associates.

The investigation has also revealed that Akram had connections with key PTI figures, including Zulfi Bukhari and a former Punjab minister. The findings also prompted an emergency meeting within the jail administration to address the illegal facilitation and messaging activities.

This development marks a significant step in the ongoing scrutiny of jail operations and personnel involved in providing unauthorized support to high-profile inmates.

Firmer Prime Minister Khan completed one year in jail this month despite the conviction that landed him there having been revoked and relief in other cases. 

Imran Khan's first photo from Adiala Jail goes viral

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

10:44 AM | 15 Aug, 2024

Schools reopen in Punjab, Sindh after extended summer vacations

10:12 AM | 15 Aug, 2024

Adiala Jail Deputy Superintendent arrested for 'sending messages for ...

09:48 AM | 15 Aug, 2024

Ex-Army Chiefs Raheel Sharif, Kayani attend COAS Asim Munir’s ...

09:22 AM | 15 Aug, 2024

Rs100 prize bond list August 2024 - Check Online Draw Results

09:05 AM | 15 Aug, 2024

Rs1500 Prize Bond list August 2024; Check online draw result here

09:31 PM | 14 Aug, 2024

77th Independence Day celebrated at Pakistani High Commission in New ...

Most viewed

03:33 PM | 12 Aug, 2024

Are you facing problem in downloading WhatsApp media files? Here are ...

04:22 PM | 12 Aug, 2024

Sharaqpur hospital doctor manhandled over patient’s death

06:29 PM | 13 Aug, 2024

Fiverr flags Pakistani freelancers' gigs as unavailable amid internet ...

05:20 PM | 12 Aug, 2024

Ex-ISI chief Faiz Hameed taken into military custody for ...

01:26 PM | 13 Aug, 2024

CM Maryam Nawaz visits Arshad Nadeem’s home to present 10 Crore ...

04:38 PM | 13 Aug, 2024

Pakistan’s first drone show to be held in Islamabad on 14 Aug; ...

Advertisement

Latest

11:08 AM | 15 Aug, 2024

Burj Khalifa glows in Pakistani flag colors for Independence Day Celebration

Gold & Silver

03:26 PM | 13 Aug, 2024

Gold registers gains in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Currency Rates Today - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 15 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 15, 2024 in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

On Thursday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.3 for buying and 280.6  for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.7 and selling rate was 305.9.

British Pound rate stayed at 355.5 for buying, and 357.5 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal hovered around 73.85.

Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.3 280.6
Euro EUR 303.7 305.9
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355.55 357.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.8 76.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.85 74.6
Australian Dollar AUD 183.9 187.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738 744.62
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.29 38.7
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.65 911.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.75 59.55
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.15 171.15
Norwegian Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 725.45 729.82
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 206.3
Swedish Korona SEK 26.5 26.75
Swiss Franc CHF 319.35 325.35
Thai Baht THB 7.55 7.7

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: