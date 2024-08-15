Schools reopen in Punjab, Sindh after extended summer vacations

LAHORE – Tens of thousands of students in Punjab and Sindh are back to schools today on August 15 after the end of prolonged summer vacations.

Student attendance was notably higher as schools resumed operations on Thursday, implementing revised hours to better accommodate changing weather conditions and enhance comfort for students and staff.

As per the new schedule, school classes will start from 8:00am to 1:30pm, with an earlier dismissal time of 12:00pm on Fridays.

Female teachers in government schools will now benefit from revised schedule, which includes two days off per week and reduced working hours. They will now be able to leave at 2:30pm, a 30-minute reduction from the previous 3:00pm.

Male teachers will have one day off each week and will be required to attend school on Saturdays from 9:00am-12:00pm, while students will have the day off.