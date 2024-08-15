YouTuber Aun Ali Khosa, ardent critic of coalition govt, kidnapped in Lahore

LAHORE – Pakistani content creator Aun Ali Khosa, known for his satirical videos, has reportedly been abducted by a group of armed men in the provincial capital Lahore.

Aun's brother - Ali Sher Khosa - shared a post on Twitter saying ten armed men forcibly took Aun from his apartment in the metropolis. Ali Sher urged that such extreme actions only worsen situations.

The family said Aun's whereabouts remain unknown, and the circumstances surrounding his abduction are still unclear. His brother expressed concerns for his safety and is seeking prayers and public support to raise awareness about situation.

The family expressed gratitude for the community's support, stressing how crucial public involvement is in helping bring Aun home safely.

Khosa is known for his criticism of incumbent government and establishment, and he amassed big fan following on social sites.