Toshakhana Case whistleblower Umar Farooq Zahoor to get Hilal-e-Imtiaz

LAHORE – UAE businessman Umar Farooq Zahoor, man who brought Toshakhana gifts related to former Prime Minister Imran Khan, has been named for Hilal-e-Imtiaz - Pakistan's second-highest civilian award.
President Asif Zardari announced 104 civil awards for Pakistani and foreign nationals, acknowledging their contributions. The list of honorees, that includes Umar Farooq, was revealed on Independence Day, with the awards ceremony slated for March 23, 2025.
Farooq was picked for the role for uncovering discrepancies related to PTI founding chief Imran Khan's handling of Toshakhana gifts. His actions led to questions about the management of these valuable items, which had been received as gifts from foreign countries.
Imran Khan was sentenced to 14 years in prison for selling state gifts without declaring the proceeds. His wife, Bushra Bibi, received the same sentence.
Islamabad High Court however suspended their prison terms and will hear their appeal after the Eid holidays.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/01-Apr-2024/ihc-suspends-imran-khan-bushra-bibi-s-sentence-in-toshakhana-case
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 15, 2024 in open market.
On Thursday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.3 for buying and 280.6 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.7 and selling rate was 305.9.
British Pound rate stayed at 355.5 for buying, and 357.5 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal hovered around 73.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.3
|280.6
|Euro
|EUR
|303.7
|305.9
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.55
|357.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.8
|76.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183.9
|187.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738
|744.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.7
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.65
|911.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.45
|729.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|206.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.35
|325.35
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
