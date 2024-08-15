Search

Pakistan

Toshakhana Case whistleblower Umar Farooq Zahoor to get Hilal-e-Imtiaz

Web Desk
12:02 PM | 15 Aug, 2024
Toshakhana Case whistleblower Umar Farooq Zahoor to get Hilal-e-Imtiaz
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – UAE businessman Umar Farooq Zahoor, man who brought Toshakhana gifts related to former Prime Minister Imran Khan, has been named for Hilal-e-Imtiaz - Pakistan's second-highest civilian award. 

President Asif Zardari announced 104 civil awards for Pakistani and foreign nationals, acknowledging their contributions. The list of honorees, that includes Umar Farooq, was revealed on Independence Day, with the awards ceremony slated for March 23, 2025. 

Farooq was picked for the role for uncovering discrepancies related to PTI founding chief Imran Khan's handling of Toshakhana gifts. His actions led to questions about the management of these valuable items, which had been received as gifts from foreign countries.

Imran Khan was sentenced to 14 years in prison for selling state gifts without declaring the proceeds. His wife, Bushra Bibi, received the same sentence.

Islamabad High Court however suspended their prison terms and will hear their appeal after the Eid holidays.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/01-Apr-2024/ihc-suspends-imran-khan-bushra-bibi-s-sentence-in-toshakhana-case
 

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

02:46 PM | 15 Aug, 2024

Three retired officers taken into military custody in Faiz Hameed ...

02:38 PM | 15 Aug, 2024

What is the price of Maryam Nawaz’s 14 August dress?

02:19 PM | 15 Aug, 2024

'Run for Pakistan' unites nation on Independence Day in Karachi

01:28 PM | 15 Aug, 2024

Kashmiris observe Black Day, demand plebiscite against Indian ...

12:02 PM | 15 Aug, 2024

Toshakhana Case whistleblower Umar Farooq Zahoor to get ...

11:32 AM | 15 Aug, 2024

YouTuber Aun Ali Khosa, ardent critic of coalition govt, kidnapped in ...

Pakistan

09:05 AM | 15 Aug, 2024

Rs1500 Prize Bond list August 2024; Check online draw result here

03:33 PM | 12 Aug, 2024

Are you facing problem in downloading WhatsApp media files? Here are ...

09:22 AM | 15 Aug, 2024

Rs100 prize bond list August 2024 - Check Online Draw Results

06:29 PM | 13 Aug, 2024

Fiverr flags Pakistani freelancers' gigs as unavailable amid internet ...

04:22 PM | 12 Aug, 2024

Sharaqpur hospital doctor manhandled over patient’s death

05:20 PM | 12 Aug, 2024

Ex-ISI chief Faiz Hameed taken into military custody for ...

Advertisement

Latest

02:46 PM | 15 Aug, 2024

Three retired officers taken into military custody in Faiz Hameed case: ISPR

Gold & Silver

02:25 PM | 15 Aug, 2024

Gold registers slight decline in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates Today - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 15 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 15, 2024 in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

On Thursday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.3 for buying and 280.6  for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.7 and selling rate was 305.9.

British Pound rate stayed at 355.5 for buying, and 357.5 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal hovered around 73.85.

Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.3 280.6
Euro EUR 303.7 305.9
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355.55 357.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.8 76.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.85 74.6
Australian Dollar AUD 183.9 187.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738 744.62
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.29 38.7
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.65 911.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.75 59.55
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.15 171.15
Norwegian Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 725.45 729.82
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 206.3
Swedish Korona SEK 26.5 26.75
Swiss Franc CHF 319.35 325.35
Thai Baht THB 7.55 7.7

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: