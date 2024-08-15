Toshakhana Case whistleblower Umar Farooq Zahoor to get Hilal-e-Imtiaz

LAHORE – UAE businessman Umar Farooq Zahoor, man who brought Toshakhana gifts related to former Prime Minister Imran Khan, has been named for Hilal-e-Imtiaz - Pakistan's second-highest civilian award.

President Asif Zardari announced 104 civil awards for Pakistani and foreign nationals, acknowledging their contributions. The list of honorees, that includes Umar Farooq, was revealed on Independence Day, with the awards ceremony slated for March 23, 2025.

Farooq was picked for the role for uncovering discrepancies related to PTI founding chief Imran Khan's handling of Toshakhana gifts. His actions led to questions about the management of these valuable items, which had been received as gifts from foreign countries.

Imran Khan was sentenced to 14 years in prison for selling state gifts without declaring the proceeds. His wife, Bushra Bibi, received the same sentence.

Islamabad High Court however suspended their prison terms and will hear their appeal after the Eid holidays.

