Kashmiris observe Black Day, demand plebiscite against Indian occupation

SRI NAGAR – Kashmiris are observing Black Day today on India's 78th Independence Day in protest against illegal occupation of their homeland.

Hurriyat leaders urged people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) to observe India’s Independence Day as Black Day, protesting against New Delhi’s unlawful occupation of the valley.

Several APHC leaders are currently incarcerated in New Delhi’s Tihar Jail as they raised voice against the right to self-determination. Shabbir Shah, Nayeem Ahmed, Masarrat Aalam Butt and several others, emphasized that India has no legitimate or moral grounds to celebrate its Independence Day in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, highlighting that India’s presence in Kashmir blatantly violates international laws and UN resolutions.

Kashmiris leaders reaffirmed Kashmiris' determination to continue pushing for the long-promised plebiscite and expressed hope that the day of freedom is approaching.

APHC leaders in Srinagar also urged residents of Indian occupied Kashmir to strongly protest on August 15 by marking it as a Black Day, in response to India's failure to resolve the Kashmir dispute and the harsh repression inflicted on the region.