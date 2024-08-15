Kashmiris observe Black Day, demand plebiscite against Indian occupation

SRI NAGAR – Kashmiris are observing Black Day today on India's 78th Independence Day in protest against illegal occupation of their homeland.
Hurriyat leaders urged people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) to observe India’s Independence Day as Black Day, protesting against New Delhi’s unlawful occupation of the valley.
Several APHC leaders are currently incarcerated in New Delhi’s Tihar Jail as they raised voice against the right to self-determination. Shabbir Shah, Nayeem Ahmed, Masarrat Aalam Butt and several others, emphasized that India has no legitimate or moral grounds to celebrate its Independence Day in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, highlighting that India’s presence in Kashmir blatantly violates international laws and UN resolutions.
Kashmiris leaders reaffirmed Kashmiris' determination to continue pushing for the long-promised plebiscite and expressed hope that the day of freedom is approaching.
APHC leaders in Srinagar also urged residents of Indian occupied Kashmir to strongly protest on August 15 by marking it as a Black Day, in response to India's failure to resolve the Kashmir dispute and the harsh repression inflicted on the region.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 15, 2024 in open market.
On Thursday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.3 for buying and 280.6 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.7 and selling rate was 305.9.
British Pound rate stayed at 355.5 for buying, and 357.5 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal hovered around 73.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.3
|280.6
|Euro
|EUR
|303.7
|305.9
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.55
|357.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.8
|76.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183.9
|187.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738
|744.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.7
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.65
|911.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.45
|729.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|206.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.35
|325.35
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
