Visit visa compliance to be ensured in Pakistan instead of UAE: Details inside  

DUBAI – Pakistanis traveling to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) would be checked for compliance with laws at the airports in Pakistan instead of deportations from the emirate, confirmed a Pakistani official.

Addressing an event related to Pakistan’s 77th Independence Day celebration in Dubai, Hussain Muhammad, consul-general of Pakistan for Dubai and Northern Emirates, said that Pakistani citizens coming to the emirate on a visit visa will be inspected at the airports in Pakistan and stopped there if they don’t meet certain requirements.

As far as the conditions are concerned, they include proof of hotel stay, enough funds (Dh3,000 funds), and return tickets.

The Pakistani official also urged Pakistani expats in UAE to comply with the country's local laws and traditions, which are strictly implemented in the emirate.

“Every Pakistani is a representative of the country. People come to the UAE on visit visas, but some don’t meet visit visa requirements… We highlighted the visa issue and FIA (Federal Investigation Authority) and airport authorities in Pakistan are working on it. Those who don’t meet the requirement will be stopped over there (at the airport),” Muhammad was quoted as saying by Khaleej Times.

The consul-general also advised expat Pakistanis to be cautious regarding the use of social media and to ensure that they comply with local laws.

The official confirmed that social media is also strictly monitored to ensure peace and security of the country.

‘Sometimes people share emails and social media posts (which are not compliant with local laws). Don’t share any social media posts that are fake and not reliable,’ Muhammad advised the Pakistanis living in the UAE.

It bears mentioning that earlier this week, the Consul General of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Karachi, Dr Bakheet Ateeq Al Remeithi detailed the reasons for the denial of visas, falling short of revealing any numbers in this regard.

The official explained that the use of social media can determine whether the UAE awards visas to Pakistanis or not.

The Consul General highlighted that regardless of which social media platform one uses either in Pakistan or UAE, whatever they share or like leaves a digital footprint either good or bad, and can determine whether the authorities would award visas or not.

If a person is creating a nuisance on social media, why do we need to grant them visas? he inquired.

Dr. Remeithi said that every country has specific laws and people from different nationalities live in the UAE, denouncing the eruption of riots if internal matters of a country deteriorate.