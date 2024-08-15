Search

Immigration

Visit visa compliance to be ensured in Pakistan instead of UAE: Details inside  

Web Desk
01:12 PM | 15 Aug, 2024
Visit visa compliance to be ensured in Pakistan instead of UAE: Details inside  

DUBAI – Pakistanis traveling to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) would be checked for compliance with laws at the airports in Pakistan instead of deportations from the emirate, confirmed a Pakistani official.

Addressing an event related to Pakistan’s 77th Independence Day celebration in Dubai, Hussain Muhammad, consul-general of Pakistan for Dubai and Northern Emirates, said that Pakistani citizens coming to the emirate on a visit visa will be inspected at the airports in Pakistan and stopped there if they don’t meet certain requirements.

As far as the conditions are concerned, they include proof of hotel stay, enough funds (Dh3,000 funds), and return tickets.

The Pakistani official also urged Pakistani expats in UAE to comply with the country's local laws and traditions, which are strictly implemented in the emirate.

“Every Pakistani is a representative of the country. People come to the UAE on visit visas, but some don’t meet visit visa requirements… We highlighted the visa issue and FIA (Federal Investigation Authority) and airport authorities in Pakistan are working on it. Those who don’t meet the requirement will be stopped over there (at the airport),” Muhammad was quoted as saying by Khaleej Times.

The consul-general also advised expat Pakistanis to be cautious regarding the use of social media and to ensure that they comply with local laws.

The official confirmed that social media is also strictly monitored to ensure peace and security of the country. 

‘Sometimes people share emails and social media posts (which are not compliant with local laws). Don’t share any social media posts that are fake and not reliable,’ Muhammad advised the Pakistanis living in the UAE.

It bears mentioning that earlier this week, the Consul General of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Karachi, Dr Bakheet Ateeq Al Remeithi detailed the reasons for the denial of visas, falling short of revealing any numbers in this regard.

The official explained that the use of social media can determine whether the UAE awards visas to Pakistanis or not.

The Consul General highlighted that regardless of which social media platform one uses either in Pakistan or UAE, whatever they share or like leaves a digital footprint either good or bad, and can determine whether the authorities would award visas or not. 

If a person is creating a nuisance on social media, why do we need to grant them visas? he inquired. 

Dr. Remeithi said that every country has specific laws and people from different nationalities live in the UAE, denouncing the eruption of riots if internal matters of a country deteriorate. 

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

01:47 PM | 15 Aug, 2024

Germany cuts visa processing time to 2 weeks but for this country

01:12 PM | 15 Aug, 2024

Visit visa compliance to be ensured in Pakistan instead of UAE: ...

11:08 PM | 14 Aug, 2024

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry issues new guidelines for visa notice ...

07:45 PM | 13 Aug, 2024

Pakistan launches simplified visa process with fee waiver for 126 ...

03:45 PM | 13 Aug, 2024

PIA's EU flight ban not limited to fake pilot licenses, lawmakers ...

08:38 PM | 12 Aug, 2024

UAE introduces changes to labour law: Here's what will change for ...

Immigration

08:11 PM | 12 Aug, 2024

Minister reveals key date for PIA's privatization

Advertisement

Latest

02:46 PM | 15 Aug, 2024

Three retired officers taken into military custody in Faiz Hameed case: ISPR

Gold & Silver

02:25 PM | 15 Aug, 2024

Gold registers slight decline in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates Today - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 15 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 15, 2024 in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

On Thursday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.3 for buying and 280.6  for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.7 and selling rate was 305.9.

British Pound rate stayed at 355.5 for buying, and 357.5 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal hovered around 73.85.

Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.3 280.6
Euro EUR 303.7 305.9
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355.55 357.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.8 76.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.85 74.6
Australian Dollar AUD 183.9 187.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738 744.62
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.29 38.7
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.65 911.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.75 59.55
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.15 171.15
Norwegian Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 725.45 729.82
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 206.3
Swedish Korona SEK 26.5 26.75
Swiss Franc CHF 319.35 325.35
Thai Baht THB 7.55 7.7

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: