Burj Khalifa glows in Pakistani flag colors for Independence Day Celebration

Pakistan Independence Day was celebrated in parts of world, including in UAE, where tallest building Burj Khalifa was adorned in the colors of the Pakistani flag.

The 830m tall skyscraper transformed into a massive tribute to Pakistan. Clips and pictures of the Burj Khalifa showcasing these colors have become widely shared online.

Pakistani Embassy in UAE expressed appreciation to the local government and its people for featuring the Pakistani flag in honor of Independence Day. Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi said this act reflects strong and enduring bond between Islamabad and Abu Dhabi.

Pakistani diaspora in UAE is among the influential communities. Concentrated in major cities, Pakistanis are active in various sectors and play a key role in business and skilled labor.

These people celebrate culture through such events and festivals and maintain a strong presence.