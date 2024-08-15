Burj Khalifa glows in Pakistani flag colors for Independence Day Celebration

Pakistan Independence Day was celebrated in parts of world, including in UAE, where tallest building Burj Khalifa was adorned in the colors of the Pakistani flag.
The 830m tall skyscraper transformed into a massive tribute to Pakistan. Clips and pictures of the Burj Khalifa showcasing these colors have become widely shared online.
Pakistani Embassy in UAE expressed appreciation to the local government and its people for featuring the Pakistani flag in honor of Independence Day. Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi said this act reflects strong and enduring bond between Islamabad and Abu Dhabi.
@yousuf_khan900 #burjkhalifadubai #14august #happyindependenceday #2024 #viralvideo ♬ Meray Watan Ye Aqeedatein - Hammad Ali
Pakistani diaspora in UAE is among the influential communities. Concentrated in major cities, Pakistanis are active in various sectors and play a key role in business and skilled labor.
These people celebrate culture through such events and festivals and maintain a strong presence.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 15, 2024 in open market.
On Thursday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.3 for buying and 280.6 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.7 and selling rate was 305.9.
British Pound rate stayed at 355.5 for buying, and 357.5 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal hovered around 73.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.3
|280.6
|Euro
|EUR
|303.7
|305.9
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.55
|357.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.8
|76.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183.9
|187.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738
|744.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.7
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.65
|911.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.45
|729.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|206.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.35
|325.35
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.