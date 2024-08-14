1200 Pakistani students create 9,600 square feet human flag to mark Independence Day

ISLAMABAD – Over 1,200 students from Pakistani school formed massive human flag covering 9,600 square feet to mark Independence Day.

The event, held for Independence Day celebrations, was graced by notable figures including lawmakers Chaudhry Javed Ahmed and Motiya Masood Khalid.

These students donning traditional Pakistani white and gree dress formed giant flag, reflecting their deep dedication and love for their nation.

Deputy Commissioner Sadia Meher praised students, calling their unity and patriotism exactly what Pakistan needs at this moment. She also recognized contributions of the education department officials, teachers, and Dr. Abdullah Tabassum, who played a crucial role in guiding and training the students to create the flag accurately.

This successful display highlights the students' teamwork and the hard work of the organizers.

The event is seen as part of a broader government initiative to instill national pride and unity among the youth, as emphasized by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz during the Independence Day celebrations across Punjab.

The impressive demonstration of patriotism has inspired the nation and exemplified the students' steadfast spirit in Pakpattan, setting a positive example for the entire country.