1200 Pakistani students create 9,600 square feet human flag to mark Independence Day

ISLAMABAD – Over 1,200 students from Pakistani school formed massive human flag covering 9,600 square feet to mark Independence Day.
The event, held for Independence Day celebrations, was graced by notable figures including lawmakers Chaudhry Javed Ahmed and Motiya Masood Khalid.
These students donning traditional Pakistani white and gree dress formed giant flag, reflecting their deep dedication and love for their nation.
Deputy Commissioner Sadia Meher praised students, calling their unity and patriotism exactly what Pakistan needs at this moment. She also recognized contributions of the education department officials, teachers, and Dr. Abdullah Tabassum, who played a crucial role in guiding and training the students to create the flag accurately.
This successful display highlights the students' teamwork and the hard work of the organizers.
The event is seen as part of a broader government initiative to instill national pride and unity among the youth, as emphasized by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz during the Independence Day celebrations across Punjab.
The impressive demonstration of patriotism has inspired the nation and exemplified the students' steadfast spirit in Pakpattan, setting a positive example for the entire country.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 14, 2024 in open market.
On Wednesday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.3 for buying and 280.6 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.7 and selling rate was 305.9.
British Pound rate stayed at 355.5 for buying, and 357.5 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal hovered around 73.85.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.3
|280.6
|Euro
|EUR
|303.7
|305.9
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.55
|357.50
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.8
|76.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.60
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183.9
|187.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738
|744.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.7
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.65
|911.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.45
|729.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|206.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.35
|325.35
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
