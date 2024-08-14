Karachi Weather Update: Sindh capital braces for Rainy Independence Day

KARACHI – Pakistan's largest city and financial hub Karachi is expected to receive rain today on Independence Day.

Met Office predicted possibility of showers in provincial capital over the next 24 hours.

On Wednesday, Karachi's minimum temperature was recorded at 28°C, with a high of 33°C anticipated. Winds are coming from the west at 10 kilometers per hour, along with high humidity level.

Several other regions like Islamabad, upper Punjab, Kashmir, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and the Potohar Region will also receive rains.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms are likely in south Punjab, lower Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, eastern Balochistan, and lower Sindh. Heavy rainfall is also possible in south Punjab.

Pakistan Weather Update

As per PMD advisory, a low-pressure system is currently positioned in southeast Sindh at a lower level of the troposphere.

Monsoon winds from Arabian Sea are moving into the upper and central parts of the country, while a westerly wave is expected to enter the northern regions starting this evening or tonight.

Intense rainfall could lead to flash flooding in local streams and channels in KP cities, Islamabad and Rawalpindi, Northeast Punjab, Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, and the hill torrents of D.G. Khan on the night of August 14 and continuing into August 15.





