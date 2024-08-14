Karachi Weather Update: Sindh capital braces for Rainy Independence Day

KARACHI – Pakistan's largest city and financial hub Karachi is expected to receive rain today on Independence Day.
Met Office predicted possibility of showers in provincial capital over the next 24 hours.
On Wednesday, Karachi's minimum temperature was recorded at 28°C, with a high of 33°C anticipated. Winds are coming from the west at 10 kilometers per hour, along with high humidity level.
Several other regions like Islamabad, upper Punjab, Kashmir, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and the Potohar Region will also receive rains.
Isolated showers and thunderstorms are likely in south Punjab, lower Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, eastern Balochistan, and lower Sindh. Heavy rainfall is also possible in south Punjab.
As per PMD advisory, a low-pressure system is currently positioned in southeast Sindh at a lower level of the troposphere.
Monsoon winds from Arabian Sea are moving into the upper and central parts of the country, while a westerly wave is expected to enter the northern regions starting this evening or tonight.
Intense rainfall could lead to flash flooding in local streams and channels in KP cities, Islamabad and Rawalpindi, Northeast Punjab, Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, and the hill torrents of D.G. Khan on the night of August 14 and continuing into August 15.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 14, 2024 in open market.
On Wednesday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.3 for buying and 280.6 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.7 and selling rate was 305.9.
British Pound rate stayed at 355.5 for buying, and 357.5 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal hovered around 73.85.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.3
|280.6
|Euro
|EUR
|303.7
|305.9
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.55
|357.50
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.8
|76.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.60
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183.9
|187.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738
|744.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.7
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.65
|911.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.45
|729.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|206.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.35
|325.35
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
