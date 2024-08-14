Search

PakistanWeather

Karachi Weather Update: Sindh capital braces for Rainy Independence Day

Web Desk
01:08 PM | 14 Aug, 2024
Karachi Weather Update: Sindh capital braces for Rainy Independence Day
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Pakistan's largest city and financial hub Karachi is expected to receive rain today on Independence Day.

Met Office predicted possibility of showers in provincial capital over the next 24 hours. 

On Wednesday, Karachi's minimum temperature was recorded at 28°C, with a high of 33°C anticipated. Winds are coming from the west at 10 kilometers per hour, along with high humidity level.

Several other regions like Islamabad, upper Punjab, Kashmir, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and the Potohar Region will also receive rains.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms are likely in south Punjab, lower Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, eastern Balochistan, and lower Sindh. Heavy rainfall is also possible in south Punjab.

Pakistan Weather Update

As per PMD advisory, a low-pressure system is currently positioned in southeast Sindh at a lower level of the troposphere.

Monsoon winds from Arabian Sea are moving into the upper and central parts of the country, while a westerly wave is expected to enter the northern regions starting this evening or tonight.

Intense rainfall could lead to flash flooding in local streams and channels in KP cities, Islamabad and Rawalpindi, Northeast Punjab, Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, and the hill torrents of D.G. Khan on the night of August 14 and continuing into August 15.
 

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

01:08 PM | 14 Aug, 2024

Karachi Weather Update: Sindh capital braces for Rainy Independence ...

12:32 PM | 14 Aug, 2024

Islamabad's F-10 road to be named after Pakistan's Olympic hero ...

11:48 AM | 14 Aug, 2024

1200 Pakistani students create 9,600 square feet human flag to mark ...

11:12 AM | 14 Aug, 2024

PM Shehbaz Sharif promises relief on Electricity Bills to ease ...

10:38 AM | 14 Aug, 2024

Four Pak army soldiers martyred, six militants killed in Waziristan ...

10:13 AM | 14 Aug, 2024

Ex-ISI Chief Faiz Hameed faces under probe for alleged DHA Peshawar ...

Most viewed

03:33 PM | 12 Aug, 2024

Are you facing problem in downloading WhatsApp media files? Here are ...

04:22 PM | 12 Aug, 2024

Sharaqpur hospital doctor manhandled over patient’s death

05:20 PM | 12 Aug, 2024

Ex-ISI chief Faiz Hameed taken into military custody for ...

06:29 PM | 13 Aug, 2024

Fiverr flags Pakistani freelancers' gigs as unavailable amid internet ...

01:26 PM | 13 Aug, 2024

CM Maryam Nawaz visits Arshad Nadeem’s home to present 10 Crore ...

02:05 PM | 11 Aug, 2024

WhatsApp, Facebook disruption enters third day in Pakistan

Advertisement

Latest

01:08 PM | 14 Aug, 2024

Karachi Weather Update: Sindh capital braces for Rainy Independence Day

Gold & Silver

03:26 PM | 13 Aug, 2024

Gold registers gains in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Today Currency Rates in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 14 August

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 14, 2024 in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

On Wednesday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.3 for buying and 280.6  for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.7 and selling rate was 305.9.

British Pound rate stayed at 355.5 for buying, and 357.5 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal hovered around 73.85.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.3 280.6
Euro EUR 303.7 305.9
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355.55 357.50
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.8 76.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.85 74.60
Australian Dollar AUD 183.9 187.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738 744.62
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.29 38.7
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.65 911.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.75 59.55
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.15 171.15
Norwegian Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 725.45 729.82
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 206.3
Swedish Korona SEK 26.5 26.75
Swiss Franc CHF 319.35 325.35
Thai Baht THB 7.55 7.7



Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: