Pakistan

Pakistan musical night held in Riyadh

Web Desk
02:01 PM | 14 Aug, 2024
RIYADH (Waqar Wamiq) – A lively “Ishq Junoon Pakistan Musical Night” was held in Saudi Arabia where singers captivated the audience with national songs.

The event saw the participation of hundreds of Pakistani men, women and children, including the famous actor Ahmed Ali Akbar.

Organised by Pak Media Forum, Pakbaan, and BCP at the Embassy of Pakistan in Riyadh, the night showcased the vibrant colours of Pakistani culture. The enchanting melodies of the rubab played by Arman Khan set a mesmerizing tone along with Tabla played by Amjid, while children delighted the audience with patriotic tableaus.

The musical event was nicely conducted by Bilal Arshad, Swera Iftikhar and Zeeshan Ehsan.

Renowned singers Farhan NTF, Hira Khalid, and Ahmed Nawaz enthralled everyone with their performances, singing both national and other popular Pakistani songs, which filled the attendees with patriotic fervour and even got the young ones dancing.

Prominent drama and film actor Parizaad fame Ahmed Ali Akbar along with Gunjal movie director Shoaib Sultan also graced the event, congratulating fellow Pakistanis on Independence Day, Ahmed stressed the importance of collective efforts to make Pakistan greater and lauded the contributions of overseas Pakistanis.

Pak Media Forum President Zakaullah Mohsin and Pakbaan CEO Imran Siddiqui reaffirmed their commitment to organizing such events on national days in Saudi Arabia, enabling the Pakistani community to celebrate their culture and patriotism. They also expressed gratitude to the Embassy of Pakistan for its unwavering support of these events.

Pakistan

