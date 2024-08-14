Pakistan musical night held in Riyadh

RIYADH (Waqar Wamiq) – A lively “Ishq Junoon Pakistan Musical Night” was held in Saudi Arabia where singers captivated the audience with national songs.
The event saw the participation of hundreds of Pakistani men, women and children, including the famous actor Ahmed Ali Akbar.
Organised by Pak Media Forum, Pakbaan, and BCP at the Embassy of Pakistan in Riyadh, the night showcased the vibrant colours of Pakistani culture. The enchanting melodies of the rubab played by Arman Khan set a mesmerizing tone along with Tabla played by Amjid, while children delighted the audience with patriotic tableaus.
The musical event was nicely conducted by Bilal Arshad, Swera Iftikhar and Zeeshan Ehsan.
Renowned singers Farhan NTF, Hira Khalid, and Ahmed Nawaz enthralled everyone with their performances, singing both national and other popular Pakistani songs, which filled the attendees with patriotic fervour and even got the young ones dancing.
Prominent drama and film actor Parizaad fame Ahmed Ali Akbar along with Gunjal movie director Shoaib Sultan also graced the event, congratulating fellow Pakistanis on Independence Day, Ahmed stressed the importance of collective efforts to make Pakistan greater and lauded the contributions of overseas Pakistanis.
Pak Media Forum President Zakaullah Mohsin and Pakbaan CEO Imran Siddiqui reaffirmed their commitment to organizing such events on national days in Saudi Arabia, enabling the Pakistani community to celebrate their culture and patriotism. They also expressed gratitude to the Embassy of Pakistan for its unwavering support of these events.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 14, 2024 in open market.
On Wednesday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.3 for buying and 280.6 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.7 and selling rate was 305.9.
British Pound rate stayed at 355.5 for buying, and 357.5 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal hovered around 73.85.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.3
|280.6
|Euro
|EUR
|303.7
|305.9
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.55
|357.50
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.8
|76.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.60
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183.9
|187.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738
|744.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.7
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.65
|911.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.45
|729.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|206.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.35
|325.35
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
