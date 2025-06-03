Only One Electricity meter allowed per Household under New Power Division Rules

ISLAMABAD – Ministry of Energy’s Power Division issued stern new guidelines to power distribution companies, including LESCO, FESCO, MEPCO, and others, banning the installation of more than one single-phase electricity meter per household.

The move aims to end misuse of government electricity subsidies and ensure fair distribution of relief meant for low-consumption users. From July onwards, no residential unit will be allowed to have more than one single-phase electricity meter unless it qualifies as a separate portion with distinct features.

These include an independent entrance and exit, a separate kitchen, and a dedicated electric circuit. Lahore Development Authority (LDA) or relevant city development authority will verify the structural division of such units.

Power Division clarified that families residing in different portions of same house must submit affidavits on Rs50 stamp paper, to confirm that they live separately and meet all structural requirements for a second connection.

However, the regulation does not apply to consumers applying for electricity connections of up to 5 kilowatts. Such users will be provided three-phase meters and will be exempt from the new conditions.

The decision comes amid growing concerns over widespread abuse of the government’s electricity subsidy program, which offers relief to consumers using less than 200 units per month. Officials report that some consumers have installed three to four meters in a single household to divide their usage and benefit from subsidies multiple times.

In reality, such households consume 700 to 800 units monthly, significantly burdening the national exchequer.

LESCO sources revealed that a major operation is being planned against violators. Field teams will conduct inspections and raids after verifying consumer records. Connections found in violation of the one-meter rule will be disconnected. Furthermore, new applications for additional meters must be accompanied by detailed architectural plans and separate affidavits for each resident family.

The new policy will be enforced from July 2025. To ensure public awareness, an outreach campaign will also be launched soon.