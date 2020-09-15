Matric, intermediate results 2020 likely to be announced this week in Punjab

LAHORE - All the nine Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISEs) in Punjab are likely to announce the results of Grades 9, 10, 11, and 12 this week.

According to The News, the Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab will give go-ahead for announcing the results after getting approval from the provincial cabinet.

Students and their parents have been asking the government to announce the results as soon as possible as colleges in parts of country have started offering admissions.

All BISEs were to take practical exams when all the educational activities were stopped in the country due to coronavirus pandemic in March this year.

Later, the government announced that it will promote matric students on the basis of their performance in the written exams, which had been taken before the pandemic.