Asif Zardari rushed to hospital after his health deteriorates
Share
KARACHI – Former president and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari has been admitted to a hospital after his health deteriorated.
PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari arrived in Karachi from Islamabad while Bakhtawar Bhutto along with her husband also reached the port city to attend her father.
Last year, the PPP leader was admitted to a hospital owing to low sugar level.
Bilawal Bhutto, during his recent address at the National Assembly, had said that Zardari had attended a budget session despite being unwell.
The former president had visited Lahore recently, and attended a meeting with former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi.
- UN revises Global Counter Terrorism Strategy, calling the world to ...04:34 PM | 2 Jul, 2021
-
- Asif Zardari rushed to hospital after his health deteriorates03:53 PM | 2 Jul, 2021
- Pakistan receives 200 mobile oxygen concentrators from China03:36 PM | 2 Jul, 2021
-
- Saba Qamar is the ultimate 'lady crush' of this Indian actress02:08 PM | 2 Jul, 2021
- Mawra Hocane has the sweetest birthday wish for sister Urwa01:02 PM | 2 Jul, 2021
- Alizeh Shah quashes marriage rumours with Imran Abbas01:39 PM | 2 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Top cricketers who married athletes09:20 PM | 8 May, 2021