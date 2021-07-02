Asif Zardari rushed to hospital after his health deteriorates 
KARACHI – Former president and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari has been admitted to a hospital after his health deteriorated.

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari arrived in Karachi from Islamabad while Bakhtawar Bhutto along with her husband also reached the port city to attend her father.

Last year, the PPP leader was admitted to a hospital owing to low sugar level.

Bilawal Bhutto, during his recent address at the National Assembly, had said that Zardari had attended a budget session despite being unwell.

The former president had visited Lahore recently, and attended a meeting with former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi.

