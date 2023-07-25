Search

In call with FM Bilawal, Antony Blinken discusses Pakistan's economic recovery, Afghanistan issue

Web Desk 09:18 AM | 25 Jul, 2023
ISLAMABAD – US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has a telephonic conversation with Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to reaffirm a productive Islamabad-Washington partnership.

A press release issued by US state department said Mr Blinken discussed Pakistan's economy and Afghanistan-related issues with Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

Secretary Blinken maintained that people of South Asian nation suffered extremely from terrorist attacks and affirmed Washington’s commitment to continued partnership with Islamabad against terrorism.

Both sides also shared views on destabilizing effects of the Russia-Ukraine war as well as a shared interest of Pakistan and the US in a peaceful and stable Afghanistan. Blinken and Bilawal also urged Taliban-led administration to ensure that its soil must not be used as by militants.

Secretary Blinken extends support to the people of Pakistan, highlighting that the economic success of Islamabad remains a top priority for Washington.

He vowed to continue engagement with the crisis hit country through technical and development initiatives and through our robust trade and investment ties, and further hailed the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) approval of a programme to support Islamabad and encouraged continued reforms to promote economic recovery and prosperity.

