Centcom chief Gen Kurilla discusses regional security, bilateral cooperation with COAS Asim Munir

Web Desk 11:25 AM | 24 Jul, 2023
Source: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – Commander United States (US) CENTCOM General Michael Erik Kurilla called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir, the military’s media affairs wing said on Monday.

A statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said General Asim Munir discussed mutual interest, regional security situation and defence cooperation with Pakistan’s top general.

Both sides reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral relations in various fields.

ISPR further mentioned that visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan Army’s successes in fight against terrorism and Islamabad’s continued efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region.

This is the second visit of Centcom Commander General Kurilla as he first visited the South Asian nation in December last year after the change in the army’s command.

In the previous interaction, General Kurilla held a delegation-level meeting with the Pakistan Army’s top brass where matters of mutual interest, regional stability, security cooperation, and military ties were discussed.

COAS Asim Munir, US Centcom chief discuss counter-terrorism, border security after Peshawar bombing

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

