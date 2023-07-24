Centcom chief Gen Kurilla discusses regional security, bilateral cooperation with COAS Asim Munir

RAWALPINDI – Commander United States (US) CENTCOM General Michael Erik Kurilla called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir, the military’s media affairs wing said on Monday.
A statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said General Asim Munir discussed mutual interest, regional security situation and defence cooperation with Pakistan’s top general.
Both sides reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral relations in various fields.
ISPR further mentioned that visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan Army’s successes in fight against terrorism and Islamabad’s continued efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region.
This is the second visit of Centcom Commander General Kurilla as he first visited the South Asian nation in December last year after the change in the army’s command.
In the previous interaction, General Kurilla held a delegation-level meeting with the Pakistan Army’s top brass where matters of mutual interest, regional stability, security cooperation, and military ties were discussed.
KARACHI – US dollar continues to gain momentum against the Pakistani rupee in the inter-bank market on the first working day of the week.
During intra-day trading, the dollar was being traded at 287, as rupee sheds Rs0.19.
Last week, the embattled rupee suffered back-to-back losses against the greenback as it slides down and was settled at 286.81 on Friday.
Money market pundits linked the downward trajectory of the rupee with a knee-jerk reaction as the government revoked several import restrictions on IMF demands, and the pressure stays on the rupee.
Rupee is expected to show gradual depreciation as the backlog created due to import curbs is now cleared.
More to follow…
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 223,800 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,880.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,889 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,149.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Karachi
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Islamabad
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Peshawar
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Quetta
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Sialkot
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Attock
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Gujranwala
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Jehlum
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Multan
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Gujrat
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Nawabshah
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Chakwal
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Hyderabad
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Nowshehra
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Sargodha
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Faisalabad
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Mirpur
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
