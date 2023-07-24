Imran Khan gets relief from Supreme Court in lawyer murder case

ISLAMABAD – Supreme Court of Pakistan has restricted authorities from arresting Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf chairman Imran Khan in the case of Quetta lawyer murder till August 9.
The three-member bench of the top court heard the case with the former premier’s presence during Monday’s hearing. The court told the PTI supremo that he was being given temporary relief in the case.
During the proceedings, the court was told that deceased lawyer Abdul Razzaq Shar was getting threats over his petition against the PTI chief.
Balochistan IGP Police submitted the report, stating that four people had been listed for questioning in the case including Imran Khan.
It further mentioned that statements from the deceased’s family members have already been recorded, and blamed Imran Khan for not cooperating despite multiple notices.
Last month, Supreme Court lawyer Abdul Razzaq Shar was killed in Quetta. The deceased moved a petition against Imran Khan for alleged treason. The legal eagle was shot dead by armed bikers in a drive-by shooting. He was moved to the Quetta Civil Hospital but succumbed to his injuries.
KARACHI – US dollar continues to gain momentum against the Pakistani rupee in the inter-bank market on the first working day of the week.
During intra-day trading, the dollar was being traded at 288, as rupee sheds over Rs1.50.
Last week, the embattled rupee suffered back-to-back losses against the greenback as it slides down and was settled at 286.81 on Friday.
Money market pundits linked the downward trajectory of the rupee with a knee-jerk reaction as the government revoked several import restrictions on IMF demands, and the pressure stays on the rupee.
Rupee is expected to show gradual depreciation as the backlog created due to import curbs is now cleared.
More to follow…
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 223,800 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,880.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,889 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,149.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Karachi
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Islamabad
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Peshawar
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Quetta
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Sialkot
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Attock
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Gujranwala
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Jehlum
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Multan
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Gujrat
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Nawabshah
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Chakwal
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Hyderabad
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Nowshehra
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Sargodha
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Faisalabad
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Mirpur
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.