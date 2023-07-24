Imran Khan gets relief from Supreme Court in lawyer murder case

ISLAMABAD – Supreme Court of Pakistan has restricted authorities from arresting Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf chairman Imran Khan in the case of Quetta lawyer murder till August 9.

The three-member bench of the top court heard the case with the former premier’s presence during Monday’s hearing. The court told the PTI supremo that he was being given temporary relief in the case.

During the proceedings, the court was told that deceased lawyer Abdul Razzaq Shar was getting threats over his petition against the PTI chief.

Balochistan IGP Police submitted the report, stating that four people had been listed for questioning in the case including Imran Khan.

It further mentioned that statements from the deceased’s family members have already been recorded, and blamed Imran Khan for not cooperating despite multiple notices.

Last month, Supreme Court lawyer Abdul Razzaq Shar was killed in Quetta. The deceased moved a petition against Imran Khan for alleged treason. The legal eagle was shot dead by armed bikers in a drive-by shooting. He was moved to the Quetta Civil Hospital but succumbed to his injuries.