PM Shehbaz to attend signing ceremony as Pakistan, Azerbaijan aim to boost oil cooperation

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will attend the signing ceremony of cooperation agreement in the petroleum industry between Islamabad and Baku.

The premier will attend the ceremony as a special guest and will address the ceremony.

Pakistan and Azerbaijan moved forward to enhance bilateral ties in the fields of energy, and trade to further cement a strong friendship between two Islamic nations.

Last month, PM Sharif visited transcontinental country and discussed bilateral cooperation at length in a meeting between Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev.

Lately, both sides discussed the possibilities of long-term cooperation between the two countries in the field of communication and information technology.