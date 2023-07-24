Search

PM Shehbaz to attend signing ceremony as Pakistan, Azerbaijan aim to boost oil cooperation

Web Desk 12:23 PM | 24 Jul, 2023
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will attend the signing ceremony of cooperation agreement in the petroleum industry between Islamabad and Baku.

The premier will attend the ceremony as a special guest and will address the ceremony.

Pakistan and Azerbaijan moved forward to enhance bilateral ties in the fields of energy, and trade to further cement a strong friendship between two Islamic nations.

Last month, PM Sharif visited transcontinental country and discussed bilateral cooperation at length in a meeting between Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev.

Lately, both sides discussed the possibilities of long-term cooperation between the two countries in the field of communication and information technology.

Azerbaijan allows tax-free import of Pakistani rice for five years

