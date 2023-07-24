Search

School roof collapse leaves 11 people dead in China’s Qiqihar

Web Desk 12:51 PM | 24 Jul, 2023
Source: screengrabs

BEIJING – The deadly collapse of a middle school gymnasium roof in China’s Qiqihar city killed at least eleven people, it emerged on Sunday.

Local authorities started a rescue operation as several people were trapped at the gymnasium. Four people managed to escape while dozens were trapped at the time.

The operation continued on Monday as the dead body of another person was found by rescuers around 10 am local time.

Reports in international media suggest that the female volleyball team was training at the gymnasium at the time of the collapse. One of the deceased was identified as a student.

Initial probe hinted that the collapse may have been triggered by haphazard construction procedures. Some material was also left on the roof that gained weight after being soaked in rainwater.

It was reported that construction agency members are being nabbed by local law enforcers.

