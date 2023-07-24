Watch: Water bottle hurled at PTI chief during court appearance in Islamabad 

ISLAMABAD – An unknown man hurled a water bottle at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan when he was entering a court in the federal capital.
A video of bizarre incident was shared by the PTI on its official Twitter handle, slamming the government for poor security arrangements at the court. The bottle could not hit the former premier as he was shielded by his private security.
Video showed Imran Khan coming out of his vehicle and heading to the court when someone throws a bottle from the roof of the court building.
چیئرمین عمران خان کی اسلام آباد کہچری میں پیش کے دوران سیکورٹی کے ناقص انتظامات- کسی نے ان پر پانی کی بوتل پھینک دی ،تاہم وہ بوتل چیرمین پی ٹی آئی کو نہ لگ سکی، چیرمین پی ٹی آئی اپنی گاڑی سے نکل کر جج ہمایوں دلاور کی عدالت میں پیش ہو رہے تھے۔ pic.twitter.com/bSmLDhzRwy— PTI (@PTIofficial) July 24, 2023
The PTI chief appeared before a district and sessions court to attend hearing of the Toshakhana case filed against him by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for not declaring the gifts he retained from the state depository.
The incident comes amid intensifying political tension between the ruling parties and Imran Khan-led PTI as general elections draw closer. The tenure of the current National Assembly is set to end on August 12.
KARACHI – US dollar continues to gain momentum against the Pakistani rupee in the inter-bank market on the first working day of the week.
During intra-day trading, the dollar was being traded at 288, as rupee sheds over Rs1.50.
Last week, the embattled rupee suffered back-to-back losses against the greenback as it slides down and was settled at 286.81 on Friday.
Money market pundits linked the downward trajectory of the rupee with a knee-jerk reaction as the government revoked several import restrictions on IMF demands, and the pressure stays on the rupee.
Rupee is expected to show gradual depreciation as the backlog created due to import curbs is now cleared.
More to follow…
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 223,800 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,880.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,889 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,149.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Karachi
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Islamabad
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Peshawar
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Quetta
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Sialkot
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Attock
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Gujranwala
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Jehlum
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Multan
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Gujrat
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Nawabshah
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Chakwal
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Hyderabad
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Nowshehra
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Sargodha
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Faisalabad
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Mirpur
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
