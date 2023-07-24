Search

Pakistan

Watch: Water bottle hurled at PTI chief during court appearance in Islamabad 

01:22 PM | 24 Jul, 2023
Watch: Water bottle hurled at PTI chief during court appearance in Islamabad 
Source: A screengrab from Twitter video

ISLAMABAD – An unknown man hurled a water bottle at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan when he was entering a court in the federal capital. 

A video of bizarre incident was shared by the PTI on its official Twitter handle, slamming the government for poor security arrangements at the court. The bottle could not hit the former premier as he was shielded by his private security. 

Video showed Imran Khan coming out of his vehicle and heading to the court when someone throws a bottle from the roof of the court building. 

The PTI chief appeared before a district and sessions court to attend hearing of the Toshakhana case filed against him by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for not declaring the gifts he retained from the state depository.  

The incident comes amid intensifying political tension between the ruling parties and Imran Khan-led PTI as general elections draw closer. The tenure of the current National Assembly is set to end on August 12. 

Imran Khan says ready to engage "anyone in power'' for talks

Pakistan

Imran Khan gets relief from Supreme Court in lawyer murder case

12:05 PM | 24 Jul, 2023

Centcom chief Gen Kurilla discusses regional security, bilateral cooperation with COAS Asim Munir

11:25 AM | 24 Jul, 2023

Has PTI’s Mehmood Ur Rasheed passed away in jail?

10:06 AM | 24 Jul, 2023

Pre-arrest bail granted to PTI chairman in May 9 violence case

11:10 PM | 22 Jul, 2023

Lahore court declares Moonis Elahi absconder in money laundering case

02:11 PM | 22 Jul, 2023

Islamabad airport being outsourced for 15 years, says Aviation Minister Saad Rafique

10:31 PM | 21 Jul, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Pakistan Army soldier shot dead in Karachi

02:13 PM | 24 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 24 July 2023

09:02 AM | 24 Jul, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Dollar further moves up against rupee in interbank market

KARACHI – US dollar continues to gain momentum against the Pakistani rupee in the inter-bank market on the first working day of the week.

During intra-day trading, the dollar was being traded at 288, as rupee sheds over Rs1.50.

Last week, the embattled rupee suffered back-to-back losses against the greenback as it slides down and was settled at 286.81 on Friday.

Money market pundits linked the downward trajectory of the rupee with a knee-jerk reaction as the government revoked several import restrictions on IMF demands, and the pressure stays on the rupee.

Rupee is expected to show gradual depreciation as the backlog created due to import curbs is now cleared.

More to follow…

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 24, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 223,800 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,880.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,889 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,149.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (24 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Karachi PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Islamabad PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Peshawar PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Quetta PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Sialkot PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Attock PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Gujranwala PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Jehlum PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Multan PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Bahawalpur PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Gujrat PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Nawabshah PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Chakwal PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Hyderabad PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Nowshehra PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Sargodha PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Faisalabad PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Mirpur PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Late Arshad Sharif Biography - Daughter, Wife, Mother, Age

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: