Watch: Water bottle hurled at PTI chief during court appearance in Islamabad 

ISLAMABAD – An unknown man hurled a water bottle at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan when he was entering a court in the federal capital.

A video of bizarre incident was shared by the PTI on its official Twitter handle, slamming the government for poor security arrangements at the court. The bottle could not hit the former premier as he was shielded by his private security.

Video showed Imran Khan coming out of his vehicle and heading to the court when someone throws a bottle from the roof of the court building.

چیئرمین عمران خان کی اسلام آباد کہچری میں پیش کے دوران سیکورٹی کے ناقص انتظامات- کسی نے ان پر پانی کی بوتل پھینک دی ،تاہم وہ بوتل چیرمین پی ٹی آئی کو نہ لگ سکی، چیرمین پی ٹی آئی اپنی گاڑی سے نکل کر جج ہمایوں دلاور کی عدالت میں پیش ہو رہے تھے۔ pic.twitter.com/bSmLDhzRwy — PTI (@PTIofficial) July 24, 2023

The PTI chief appeared before a district and sessions court to attend hearing of the Toshakhana case filed against him by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for not declaring the gifts he retained from the state depository.

The incident comes amid intensifying political tension between the ruling parties and Imran Khan-led PTI as general elections draw closer. The tenure of the current National Assembly is set to end on August 12.