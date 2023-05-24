Imran Khan says ready to engage "anyone in power'' for talks

Imran Khan, the chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), stated on Wednesday that he is willing to engage with "anyone who is in power" after the party's key figures started defecting after the May 9 riots.
"I'm setting up a committee. It will discuss two issues with 'anyone who is in power'; if it benefits "them," I will resign from politics. Second, how would holding elections in October be beneficial for the nation?" Khan asked his followers.
"Please persuade us of these two points. I will step back and leave politics if they agree with the committee that my leaving politics will serve the nation," he added.
The former prime minister claimed that "they" had benefited from the fire at the Lahore Corps Commander House (also known as Jinnah House) and had exploited it to target his party.
"[Such] a crackdown] has never been seen in the history of the country," he declared.
"They have put everyone in the leadership, including those who are not even party members, in jail. They must say the key words, "I am leaving PTI," in order to escape.
"I'm telling my workers and those in the office that you don't need to leave. me,'' he added and urged people to flee their homes and hide.
However, he encouraged the public to resist pressure and pledge that they would continue to fight for the survival of the nation as it faces difficult challenges on a number of fronts, particularly the economy.
"Anything they throw at me, I can handle. I'll fight right up until the final ball.'' he claimed.
KARACHI – As the economic uncertainty looms, the Pakistani rupee remained stable against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.
During the trading, the local currency moved by 0.02 percent during the opening hours. PKR was being traded at 287.20 or Rs0.05 lower.
Earlier this week, the dilapidated rupee faced back-to-back blows for the fifth successive session.
As Sharif-led government is struggling with high import payments, low foreign exchange reserves, and political uncertainty, the overall value of the Pakistani rupee depreciated massively against the greenback in recent times.
Experts flagged high demand and low supply of dollars in the Pakistani economy which is causing huge depreciation.
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 234,500 on Wednesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs201,050.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
