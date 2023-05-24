Search

Imran Khan says ready to engage "anyone in power'' for talks

Web Desk 08:45 PM | 24 May, 2023
Imran Khan says ready to engage
Source: Screen Grabs

Imran Khan, the chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), stated on Wednesday that he is willing to engage with "anyone who is in power" after the party's key figures started defecting after the May 9 riots.

"I'm setting up a committee. It will discuss two issues with 'anyone who is in power'; if it benefits "them," I will resign from politics. Second, how would holding elections in October be beneficial for the nation?" Khan asked his followers.

"Please persuade us of these two points. I will step back and leave politics if they agree with the committee that my leaving politics will serve the nation," he added.

The former prime minister claimed that "they" had benefited from the fire at the Lahore Corps Commander House (also known as Jinnah House) and had exploited it to target his party.

"[Such] a crackdown] has never been seen in the history of the country," he declared.

"They have put everyone in the leadership, including those who are not even party members, in jail. They must say the key words, "I am leaving PTI," in order to escape.

"I'm telling my workers and those in the office that you don't need to leave. me,'' he added and urged people to flee their homes and hide.

However, he encouraged the public to resist pressure and pledge that they would continue to fight for the survival of the nation as it faces difficult challenges on a number of fronts, particularly the economy.

"Anything they throw at me, I can handle. I'll fight right up until the final ball.'' he claimed.

