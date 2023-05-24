British Airways introduces new uniform including hijab

British Airways (BA) has introduced its new uniform, designed by renowned Savile Row fashion designer and tailor Ozwald Boateng, to its employees, marking the first significant overhaul of the BA uniform in almost two decades.
The revamped collection includes tailored three-piece suits for men and a range of options for women, including the introduction of a modern jumpsuit, a first for the airline.
Additionally, there are provisions for a tunic and hijab, catering to the diverse needs of the workforce. Feedback from engineers and ground handlers led to design revisions that incorporated features such as easily accessible tool pockets and touchscreen technology fabric in gloves.
While the traditional BA colours are maintained, the refreshed collection combines navy blue and red hues. The men's tailored suits and the women's dresses, skirts, trousers, and modern jumpsuits all adhere to this colour scheme. Inspired by the aerodynamic movement of air over a plane's wing, the pattern of the uniform adds a dynamic touch. The hijab was designed with both comfort and convenience in mind while respecting cultural and religious sensitivities.
As employees begin to wear the new uniform, they will return their previous Julien MacDonald garments, which will either be donated to charity or recycled to create items such as toys and tablet holders. Some pieces will also be preserved in the airline's museum collection.
BA ground handlers will be among the first to don the newly designed uniforms, showcasing the result of British-Ghanaian Boateng's creative expertise. Boateng, known for his innovative designs, spent time closely observing airline employees to understand their specific requirements. He emphasized that the uniform design aimed to bring about an internal shift, extending beyond mere clothing.
The new uniforms have been predominantly crafted from sustainable fabrics, including recycled polyester, aligning with BA's commitment to a better world. The airline ensured that only manufacturers affiliated with the Better Cotton Initiative, a sustainability enterprise, were engaged as part of their sustainable practices.
KARACHI – As the economic uncertainty looms, the Pakistani rupee remained stable against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.
During the trading, the local currency moved by 0.02 percent during the opening hours. PKR was being traded at 287.20 or Rs0.05 lower.
Earlier this week, the dilapidated rupee faced back-to-back blows for the fifth successive session.
As Sharif-led government is struggling with high import payments, low foreign exchange reserves, and political uncertainty, the overall value of the Pakistani rupee depreciated massively against the greenback in recent times.
Experts flagged high demand and low supply of dollars in the Pakistani economy which is causing huge depreciation.
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 234,500 on Wednesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs201,050.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Karachi
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Islamabad
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Peshawar
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Quetta
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Sialkot
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Attock
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Gujranwala
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Jehlum
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Multan
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Gujrat
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Nawabshah
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Chakwal
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Hyderabad
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Nowshehra
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Sargodha
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Faisalabad
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Mirpur
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
