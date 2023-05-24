British Airways introduces new uniform including hijab

British Airways (BA) has introduced its new uniform, designed by renowned Savile Row fashion designer and tailor Ozwald Boateng, to its employees, marking the first significant overhaul of the BA uniform in almost two decades.

The revamped collection includes tailored three-piece suits for men and a range of options for women, including the introduction of a modern jumpsuit, a first for the airline.

Additionally, there are provisions for a tunic and hijab, catering to the diverse needs of the workforce. Feedback from engineers and ground handlers led to design revisions that incorporated features such as easily accessible tool pockets and touchscreen technology fabric in gloves.

While the traditional BA colours are maintained, the refreshed collection combines navy blue and red hues. The men's tailored suits and the women's dresses, skirts, trousers, and modern jumpsuits all adhere to this colour scheme. Inspired by the aerodynamic movement of air over a plane's wing, the pattern of the uniform adds a dynamic touch. The hijab was designed with both comfort and convenience in mind while respecting cultural and religious sensitivities.

As employees begin to wear the new uniform, they will return their previous Julien MacDonald garments, which will either be donated to charity or recycled to create items such as toys and tablet holders. Some pieces will also be preserved in the airline's museum collection.

BA ground handlers will be among the first to don the newly designed uniforms, showcasing the result of British-Ghanaian Boateng's creative expertise. Boateng, known for his innovative designs, spent time closely observing airline employees to understand their specific requirements. He emphasized that the uniform design aimed to bring about an internal shift, extending beyond mere clothing.

The new uniforms have been predominantly crafted from sustainable fabrics, including recycled polyester, aligning with BA's commitment to a better world. The airline ensured that only manufacturers affiliated with the Better Cotton Initiative, a sustainability enterprise, were engaged as part of their sustainable practices.