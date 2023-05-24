What's cooking between Kinza Hashmi and Indian actor Karan Wahi?

Pakistani showbiz actress Kinza Hashmi has become the talk of the town as her pictures alongside alleged Indian TV drama actor Karan Wahi are making waves on social media.

Hashmi, the rising star in the Pakistani entertainment industry, has been making her mark with her talent and versatility. Her remarkable acting skills have garnered her a significant fan following both in Pakistan and internationally. With her ability to portray diverse roles with finesse, she has become a sought-after actress in the showbiz industry.

WTH IS HAPPENING AHDHHDHD KARAN WAHI AND KINZA HASHMI OMG pic.twitter.com/LAMNCt8Us1 — Alia ???? (@w_aliaH21) May 20, 2023

Karan Wahi took to Instagram to share the excitement of his upcoming project, leaving fans intrigued. In a cryptic move, he posted a picture featuring a girl, her back turned to the camera, adding to the mystery surrounding the collaboration.

Fans and followers are eagerly speculating about their upcoming collaboration, sparking excitement about the project. While the details remain under wraps, the buzz surrounding the duo's on-screen appearance has piqued curiosity among their respective fan bases.

On the work front, Hashmi was last seen in Deewar-e-Shab, Tu Mera Junoon, Tera Yahan Koi Nahin, Uraan, Tum Se Kehna Tha, Mohlat, Azmaish, Dil Awaiz, and Wehem.