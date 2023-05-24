What's cooking between Kinza Hashmi and Indian actor Karan Wahi?

Pakistani showbiz actress Kinza Hashmi has become the talk of the town as her pictures alongside alleged Indian TV drama actor Karan Wahi are making waves on social media.
Hashmi, the rising star in the Pakistani entertainment industry, has been making her mark with her talent and versatility. Her remarkable acting skills have garnered her a significant fan following both in Pakistan and internationally. With her ability to portray diverse roles with finesse, she has become a sought-after actress in the showbiz industry.
WTH IS HAPPENING AHDHHDHD
KARAN WAHI AND KINZA HASHMI OMG pic.twitter.com/LAMNCt8Us1— Alia ???? (@w_aliaH21) May 20, 2023
Karan Wahi took to Instagram to share the excitement of his upcoming project, leaving fans intrigued. In a cryptic move, he posted a picture featuring a girl, her back turned to the camera, adding to the mystery surrounding the collaboration.
View this post on Instagram
Fans and followers are eagerly speculating about their upcoming collaboration, sparking excitement about the project. While the details remain under wraps, the buzz surrounding the duo's on-screen appearance has piqued curiosity among their respective fan bases.
On the work front, Hashmi was last seen in Deewar-e-Shab, Tu Mera Junoon, Tera Yahan Koi Nahin, Uraan, Tum Se Kehna Tha, Mohlat, Azmaish, Dil Awaiz, and Wehem.
KARACHI – As the economic uncertainty looms, the Pakistani rupee remained stable against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.
During the trading, the local currency moved by 0.02 percent during the opening hours. PKR was being traded at 287.20 or Rs0.05 lower.
Earlier this week, the dilapidated rupee faced back-to-back blows for the fifth successive session.
As Sharif-led government is struggling with high import payments, low foreign exchange reserves, and political uncertainty, the overall value of the Pakistani rupee depreciated massively against the greenback in recent times.
Experts flagged high demand and low supply of dollars in the Pakistani economy which is causing huge depreciation.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/24-May-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-may-24-2023
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 234,500 on Wednesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs201,050.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Karachi
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Islamabad
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Peshawar
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Quetta
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Sialkot
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Attock
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Gujranwala
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Jehlum
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Multan
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Gujrat
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Nawabshah
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Chakwal
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Hyderabad
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Nowshehra
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Sargodha
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Faisalabad
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Mirpur
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.