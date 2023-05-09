Kinza Hashmi a sight for sore eyes in latest Instagram post

Pakistani actor and model Kinza Hashmi has emerged as a true powerhouse of talent, captivating audiences with her captivating and charismatic performances in the entertainment industry. With her exceptional acting skills and mesmerizing screen presence, Kinza has won the hearts of viewers across the nation.

With hundreds of thousands of devoted followers on Instagram, the talented star has garnered a reputation for leaving her fans in a perpetual state of awe, continuously raising the bar with her fashion game.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Hashmi treated her followers to a captivating photo shoot featuring her very own clothing line, D'code by Kinza Hashmi. The multi-talented star showcased her impeccable fashion sense and creativity by modelling a one-sleeve fuschia pink dress from her collection.

In the stunning photograph, she exuded confidence and elegance as she effortlessly carried off the vibrant ensemble. The attention to detail and unique design of the dress perfectly complemented her personal style, accentuating her natural beauty and captivating the viewer's attention.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kinza Hashmi (@kinzahashmi)

The post garnered thousands of likes in a few hours and flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

On the work front, Kinza Hashmi was last seen in Deewar-e-Shab, Tu Mera Junoon, Tera Yahan Koi Nahin, Uraan, Tum Se Kehna Tha, Mohlat, Azmaish, Dil Awaiz, and Wehem.