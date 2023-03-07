Inside Kinza Hashmi's star-studded birthday party

Pakistani actress Kinza Hashmi has celebrated her birthday in style with friends and industry colleagues.

The birthday bash was a joyful and fun-filled event, with Kinza enjoying every moment of the celebration with her friends. The party was a perfect blend of glamour, elegance, and entertainment, and Kinza was the centre of attention throughout the evening.

The actress donned a beautiful bubble gum pink shimmery outfit that perfectly complemented her natural makeup look and signature mid-parted hairstyle. She looked stunning and radiated elegance throughout the event, which was attended by a host of celebrities, including Aiman Khan, Saboor Aly, Mansha Pasha, Komal Meer, Shazia Wajahat, and Kinza's husband Wajahat Rauf.

The pictures from the party capture the joy and excitement of the event, with Kinza looking radiant and happy surrounded by her friends. Her infectious smile and positive energy lit up the party, and the guests couldn't help but join in the celebration.