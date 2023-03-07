Inside Kinza Hashmi's star-studded birthday party

Pakistani actress Kinza Hashmi has celebrated her birthday in style with friends and industry colleagues.
The birthday bash was a joyful and fun-filled event, with Kinza enjoying every moment of the celebration with her friends. The party was a perfect blend of glamour, elegance, and entertainment, and Kinza was the centre of attention throughout the evening.
The actress donned a beautiful bubble gum pink shimmery outfit that perfectly complemented her natural makeup look and signature mid-parted hairstyle. She looked stunning and radiated elegance throughout the event, which was attended by a host of celebrities, including Aiman Khan, Saboor Aly, Mansha Pasha, Komal Meer, Shazia Wajahat, and Kinza's husband Wajahat Rauf.
The pictures from the party capture the joy and excitement of the event, with Kinza looking radiant and happy surrounded by her friends. Her infectious smile and positive energy lit up the party, and the guests couldn't help but join in the celebration.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 7, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|276.1
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|294.6
|297.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|332.4
|335.7
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.2
|76.95
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|74.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186.4
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|733.92
|741.92
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.5
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.95
|40.35
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.44
|39.84
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.16
|35.51
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.17
|3.28
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|852.25
|861.25
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.47
|59.07
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.75
|172.75
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.19
|25.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|716.76
|724.76
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.84
|72.54
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|191.5
|193.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.09
|25.39
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|294.78
|281.08
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.54
|7.69
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs197,600 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs169,410.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,200
|Karachi
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,200
|Islamabad
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,200
|Peshawar
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,200
|Quetta
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,200
|Sialkot
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,200
|Attock
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,200
|Gujranwala
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,200
|Jehlum
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,200
|Multan
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,200
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,200
|Gujrat
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,200
|Nawabshah
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,200
|Chakwal
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,200
|Hyderabad
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,200
|Nowshehra
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,200
|Sargodha
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,200
|Faisalabad
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,200
|Mirpur
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,200
