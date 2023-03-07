Century 99 National Open Polo Championship for Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup 2023 commences today

LAHORE – The Century 99 National Open Polo Championship for Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup 2023 will roll into action today (Tuesday) here at the historic grounds of Lahore Polo Club.

The 60-year-old prestigious National Open Polo trophy was unveiled by President of Lahore Polo Club Umar Sadiq along with Executive Committee members Agha Murtaza Ali Khan, Shah Qubilai Alam, Feroze Gulzar, Agha Najeeb Raza and directors of sponsors Century Ventures Pvt Ayaz Lakhani, Kamran Afzal, Waseem Mazhar and Nazia Waseem.

Umar Sadiq said that the National Open Polo Championship is a historic tournament of Lahore Polo Club, which is known as the biggest tournament of the country and every year, the world’s top polo players come to the club to participate in this prestigious highest-goal tournament of Pakistan and amuse the spectators with their excellent mallet and pony skills, making the matched more enthralling and interesting.

The Lahore Polo Club president expressed special gratitude to Century Ventures for sponsoring polo, the game of kings and knights. “Total eight teams are taking part in the tournament, which are divided into two pools. Pool A includes Remounts, Master Paints/Newage Cables, HN Polo and FG Polo while Pool B comprises DS Polo, BN Polo, Diamond Paints and Master Paints,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Waseem Mazhar, Director Century Ventures, said: “Polo is the biggest sport in the region, and it is a great pleasure to support the sport of kings. We have great attachment with Lahore Polo Club since long, which has now turned into a strong bond, and we are keen to continue this support in future as well.”

Director Ayaz Lakhani, while sharing his views, thanked the management of Lahore Polo Club for providing an opportunity to Century Ventures to sponsor the game of polo and this 60-year-old tournament. “Polo is a lifestyle game, and it is witnessed and enjoyed by a good number of lively Lahoris at Lahore Polo Club. We will continue to support polo in future.”

Lahore Polo Club executive committee member Agha Murtaza Ali Khan said: “Both pools will play cross-pools for two weeks after which the top two teams from each pool will qualify for the semifinals. In all, 20 enthralling matches will be played throughout the tournament.

“Both official umpires John Fisher and Chris Hyde have come from England to supervise the tournament. Players from Argentina, Spain and England are participating in this event of Pakistan Polo Association (PPA) and each team includes two foreign players and one foreign female player,” he added.

Today (Tuesday), the first match will be played between Master Paints/Newage Cables and Master Paints at 1:30 pm at Ground No 1 while Remounts will take on Diamond Paints at 3:30 pm at Aibak Ground. On Wednesday (March 8), FG Polo will compete BN Polo at 1:30 pm at Ground No 1 while HN Polo will vie against DS Polo at 3:30 pm at Aibak Ground. Similarly, the competition will continue for two weeks, and the final will take place on March 19, 2023.