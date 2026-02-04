Pakistan’s only T20 World Cup warm-up match washed out by rain

Pakistan’s only warm-up match ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup was abandoned due to rain.

Pakistan was scheduled to play its sole warm-up match of the T20 World Cup 2026 against Ireland in Colombo, but continuous rain forced the match to be called off without a ball being bowled.

The cancellation means the Pakistan team missed an important opportunity to prepare for Sri Lankan conditions ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Pakistan will begin its T20 World Cup campaign on February 7 against the Netherlands in Colombo.