Wasim Akram, Waqar join commentary panel for T20 World Cup 2026 unveiled

DUBAI – The International Cricket Council (ICC) unveiled the list of commentators for upcoming 10th edition of the T20 World Cup 2026 that commences in India and Sri Lanka on February 7.

Highly-renowned commentators Ravi Shastri, Nasser Hussain, Ian Smith and Ian Bishop headline the list, while former T20 World Cup winners Aaron Finch, Dinesh Karthik, Kumar Sangakkara, Samuel Badree, Robin Uthappa, Carlos Brathwaite also feature.

Current player and reigning ICC World Test Championship-winning captain Temba Bavuma will be heard on commentary, while 2014 T20 World Cup winner Angelo Mathews is also included in an impressive list of commentators that will be utilised across the 55 matches at the tournament.

ICC.TV’s broadcast will feature a pre-match show, innings interval programme, post-match wrap-up and daily highlights shows that will capture all the excitement across the tournament all the way through to the knockout stages and final on March 8.

List of commentators for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026: Ravi Shastri, Nasser Hussain, Ian Smith, Ian Bishop, Aaron Finch, Dinesh Karthik, Kumar Sangakkara, Samuel Badree, Robin Uthappa, Carlos Brathwaite, Eoin Morgan, Wasim Akram, Sunil Gavaskar, Matthew Hayden, Ramiz Raja, Dale Steyn, Michael Atherton, Waqar Younis, Simon Doull, Shaun Pollock, Katey Martin, Harsha Bhogle, Mpumelelo Mbangwa, Natalie Germanos, Danny Morrison, Alan Wilkins, Ian Ward, Mark Howard, Nick Knight, Athar Ali Khan, Kass Naidoo, Bazid Khan, Raunak Kapoor, Niall O’Brien. Preston Mommsen, Andrew Leonard, Russel Arnold, Roshan Abeysinghe, Angelo Mathews, Temba Bavuma