‘Legal’: Islamabad High Court announces verdict on Imran Khan’s arrest

Web Desk 10:11 PM | 9 May, 2023
Source: File Photo

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has termed the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case as "legal".

In his verdict late on Tuesday, IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq also ordered to issue notice of contempt of court to interior secretary and Islamabad IGP.

The judge ordered the IHC registrar to get a first information report (FIR) registered over the circumstances of the arrest, which included manhandling the lawyers as well as damage to the court building.

The registrar has also been directed to conduct an inquiry and submit a report by May 16.

Earlier today, former prime minister Imran Khan was detained on the grounds of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) by NAB officials with the help of paramilitary forces.

Imran's arrest took place at roughly 2:15 p.m., and the IHC had reserved judgement on its legality, with CJ Aamer Farooq declaring that if the PTI leader was detained unlawfully, "he will have to be released."

Imran Khan arrested by Rangers in Islamabad

More to follow

